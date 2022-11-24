Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 24: Bitcoin and Ether in green as crypto mcap increases

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 24 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.97 percent to $837.27 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 4.17 percent to $61.23 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.57 billion, which is 5.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $58.36 billion, which is 95.30 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.40 lakh, with a dominance of 38.30 percent, a decrease of 0.33 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the Japanese central bank will start testing a proof-of-concept digital yen early in 2019. A central bank digital currency will be put through a stress test by the Bank of Japan and a number of unnamed financial institutions. The functionality of deposits and withdrawals as well as what transpires without internet connectivity will be tested. The choice to legally adopt a digital yen will be made in 2026. The majority of developed nations are working to create some sort of government-backed digital currency, and several, like China and Nigeria, have already launched public wallets. Read details here

As of 7:35 am on November 21, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,42,997 1.01% Ethereum 1,03,000.0 1.62% Tether 86.70 -0.63% Cardano 27.20 -0.62% Binance Coin 23,399.99 1.23% XRP 32.99 0.03% Polkadot 479.39 0.49% Dogecoin 7.07 2.34%

Moneycontrol News