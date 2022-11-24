English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 24: Bitcoin and Ether in green as crypto mcap increases

    Moneycontrol News
    November 24, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 24 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.97 percent to $837.27 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 4.17 percent to $61.23 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.57 billion, which is 5.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $58.36 billion, which is 95.30 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.40 lakh, with a dominance of 38.30 percent, a decrease of 0.33 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, the Japanese central bank will start testing a proof-of-concept digital yen early in 2019. A central bank digital currency will be put through a stress test by the Bank of Japan and a number of unnamed financial institutions. The functionality of deposits and withdrawals as well as what transpires without internet connectivity will be tested. The choice to legally adopt a digital yen will be made in 2026. The majority of developed nations are working to create some sort of government-backed digital currency, and several, like China and Nigeria, have already launched public wallets. Read details here

    Also Read | Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name

    As of 7:35 am on November 21, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,42,9971.01%
    Ethereum1,03,000.01.62%
    Tether86.70-0.63%
    Cardano27.20-0.62%
    Binance Coin23,399.991.23%
    XRP32.990.03%
    Polkadot479.390.49%
    Dogecoin7.072.34%
    Moneycontrol News
