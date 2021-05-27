MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin, ethereum retreat

After climbing to $40,904 the previous day, bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was down 4.62 percent at $37,489.76 .

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin reclaimed the $40,000-mark for the first time this week but was down on May 27, trading at around $37,000. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation had climbed 6.5 percent to $40,904 on May 26, Reuters reported.

The volatility in the global cryptocurrency would likely persist for quite some time. "Cryptocurrency market volatility is not going away anytime soon," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters.

"Right now the aftermath of the crypto plunge is having everyone dig a little deeper to try to find out, are the ESG and regulatory concerns going to pose a major risk in the short term?" Moya said.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 10.06 am IST on May 27 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $37,489.76 (-4.62 percent)

Close

> Ethereum: $2,672.02 (-4.88 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (+0.03 percent)

> Binance Coin: $347.35 (-3.36 percent)

> Cardano: $1.66 (-3.67 percent)

> XRP: $0.9502 (-5.71 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3322 (-6.04 percent)

> USD Coin: $1 (+0.01 percent)

> Polkadot $22.24 (-4.67 percent)

> Internet Computer $132.93 (-9.95 percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: May 27, 2021 10:45 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.