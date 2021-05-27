Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin, ethereum retreat

Cryptocurrency (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin reclaimed the $40,000-mark for the first time this week but was down on May 27, trading at around $37,000. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation had climbed 6.5 percent to $40,904 on May 26, Reuters reported.

The volatility in the global cryptocurrency would likely persist for quite some time. "Cryptocurrency market volatility is not going away anytime soon," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters.

"Right now the aftermath of the crypto plunge is having everyone dig a little deeper to try to find out, are the ESG and regulatory concerns going to pose a major risk in the short term?" Moya said.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 10.06 am IST on May 27 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $37,489.76 (-4.62 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,672.02 (-4.88 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (+0.03 percent)

> Binance Coin: $347.35 (-3.36 percent)

> Cardano: $1.66 (-3.67 percent)

> XRP: $0.9502 (-5.71 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3322 (-6.04 percent)

> USD Coin: $1 (+0.01 percent)

> Polkadot $22.24 (-4.67 percent)

> Internet Computer $132.93 (-9.95 percent)

