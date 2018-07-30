Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit record high for the 21st time in 2018, closed 352.21 points higher at 37,336.85, driven by ITC which was the biggest gainer with 5 percent rally after Q1 earnings.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,231.2, followed by 11,184.1. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,304.4 and 11,330.5.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,634.40, up 228 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,505.9, followed by 27,377.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,712.0, followed by 27,789.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 898 and target of Rs 925

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 620, target of Rs 645

Buy India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 114, target of Rs 126

Buy Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1375, target of Rs 1430

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 278, target of Rs 293

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy V-Guard Industries with a stop loss at Rs 207 and target of Rs 221

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 1480 and target of Rs 1525

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss at Rs 1110 and target of Rs 1155

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 314 and target of Rs 329

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1020 and target of Rs 990

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1074 and target of Rs 1140

Buy Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 68 and target of Rs 76

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 6432 and target of Rs 6260

Sell Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 1491 and target of Rs 1410

Buy Godrej Industries with a stop loss of Rs 623 and target of Rs 670

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.