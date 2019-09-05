App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani & Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Apollo Tyres with target at Rs 185 and stop loss at Rs 172 and Bharat Electronics with target at Rs 115 and stop loss at Rs 104.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a subdued start, the market slipped in the red and traded with negative bias in the first half. However, it managed to pull back from the lows and ended the session higher.

Sensex closed 162 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 36,724.74, with 18 stocks in the green. The Nifty index logged a gain of 47 points or 0.43 percent to settle at 10,844.65, with 30 stocks ending in the positive.

Midcaps and smallcaps underperformed Sensex as their sectoral indices on BSE climbed up to 0.29 percent.

The index is still trading below crucial short term moving averages and despite the bounce, the trend is still negative, suggest experts. Traders are advised to trade with strict stop losses as long as the index trades above 10,756-10637 levels.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,774.4, followed by 10,704.1. If the index remains on an upward trajectory, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,886.9 and 10,929.1.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,123.85, up 1.12 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,750.5, followed by 26,377.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,387.9 and 27,652.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 226 and target of Rs 240

Buy Biocon with stop loss at Rs 224 and target of Rs 245

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with stop loss at Rs 2210 and target of Rs 2300

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 113 and target of Rs 104

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with target at Rs 185 and stop loss at Rs 172

Buy Bharat Electronics with target at Rs 115 and stop loss at Rs 104

Buy M&M Financial Services with target at Rs 340 and stop loss at Rs 317

Buy UPL with target at Rs 600 and stop loss at Rs 548

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 08:24 am

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

