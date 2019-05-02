Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1978 and target of Rs 2010 and JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 303 and target of Rs 314.
Benchmark indices recovered from the day's low and ended marginally lower on April 30 after buying witnessed in the last hour of trading. The Sensex was down 35.78 points at 39031.55, while Nifty was down 6.50 points at 11748.20.
Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank declined more than 3 percent followed by Auto (down 1.7%), Infra (down 1.1%) and pharma (down 0.6%), while some buying was seen in the Metal and IT indices, which gained more than 1 percent each.
The S&P BSE Midcap index closed 1.1 percent lower while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1.27 percent.
According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,684, followed by 11,619.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,784.3 and 11,820.4.
The Nifty Bank closed at 29,764.8, down 248.7 points, on April 30. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,569.8, followed by 29,374.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,940.1, followed by 30,115.4.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1978 and target of Rs 2010
Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 303 and target of Rs 314
Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 209 and target of Rs 202
Sell Oriental Bank of Commerce with stop loss at Rs 97.25 and target of Rs 95
Sell Union Bnak of India with stop loss at Rs 85.5 and target of Rs 82
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 607.5 and target of Rs 565
Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1715 and target of Rs 1820
Buy HDFC Bank above Rs 2325, with stop loss of Rs 2308 and target of Rs 2370
Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 155 and target of Rs 164
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2350 and stop loss at Rs 2295
Buy Hindalco Industries with target at Rs 210 and stop loss at Rs 201
Buy IOL Chemicals with target at Rs 165 and stop loss at Rs 155
Buy PVR with target at Rs 1800 and stop loss at Rs 1744Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.