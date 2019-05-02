App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1978 and target of Rs 2010 and JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 303 and target of Rs 314.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices recovered from the day's low and ended marginally lower on April 30 after buying witnessed in the last hour of trading. The Sensex was down 35.78 points at 39031.55, while Nifty was down 6.50 points at 11748.20.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank declined more than 3 percent followed by Auto (down 1.7%), Infra (down 1.1%) and pharma (down 0.6%), while some buying was seen in the Metal and IT indices, which gained more than 1 percent each.

The S&P BSE Midcap index closed 1.1 percent lower while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1.27 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,684, followed by 11,619.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,784.3 and 11,820.4.

related news

The Nifty Bank closed at 29,764.8, down 248.7 points, on April 30. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,569.8, followed by 29,374.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,940.1, followed by 30,115.4.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1978 and target of Rs 2010

Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 303 and target of Rs 314

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 209 and target of Rs 202

Sell Oriental Bank of Commerce with stop loss at Rs 97.25 and target of Rs 95

Sell Union Bnak of India with stop loss at Rs 85.5 and target of Rs 82

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 607.5 and target of Rs 565

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1715 and target of Rs 1820

Buy HDFC Bank above Rs 2325, with stop loss of Rs 2308 and target of Rs 2370

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 155 and target of Rs 164

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2350 and stop loss at Rs 2295

Buy Hindalco Industries with target at Rs 210 and stop loss at Rs 201

Buy IOL Chemicals with target at Rs 165 and stop loss at Rs 155

Buy PVR with target at Rs 1800 and stop loss at Rs 1744

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Lan ...

China Acted on Behalf of Pak, Prevented Listing of Masoor Azhar Multip ...

Mamata's Pronunciation, Smriti Irani's Grammar: Opposition's Jibes Sho ...

Vladimir Putin Signs Controversial Law to Isolate Russia's Internet

Imran Khan Saying Right Things, Pak Military too Needs to Take Right S ...

UK Becomes First Parliament to Declare Climate Emergency

IPL 2019 Points Table | CSK Regain Top Spot after DC Win

Armed Forces on Alert as Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm 'Fani'

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Ba ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open in the red ad US Fed leav ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Sirisena denies reports on Muslims fleeing parts of ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.