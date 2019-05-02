Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Benchmark indices recovered from the day's low and ended marginally lower on April 30 after buying witnessed in the last hour of trading. The Sensex was down 35.78 points at 39031.55, while Nifty was down 6.50 points at 11748.20.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank declined more than 3 percent followed by Auto (down 1.7%), Infra (down 1.1%) and pharma (down 0.6%), while some buying was seen in the Metal and IT indices, which gained more than 1 percent each.

The S&P BSE Midcap index closed 1.1 percent lower while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1.27 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,684, followed by 11,619.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,784.3 and 11,820.4.

The Nifty Bank closed at 29,764.8, down 248.7 points, on April 30. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,569.8, followed by 29,374.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,940.1, followed by 30,115.4.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1978 and target of Rs 2010

Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 303 and target of Rs 314

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 209 and target of Rs 202

Sell Oriental Bank of Commerce with stop loss at Rs 97.25 and target of Rs 95

Sell Union Bnak of India with stop loss at Rs 85.5 and target of Rs 82

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 607.5 and target of Rs 565

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1715 and target of Rs 1820

Buy HDFC Bank above Rs 2325, with stop loss of Rs 2308 and target of Rs 2370

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 155 and target of Rs 164

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2350 and stop loss at Rs 2295

Buy Hindalco Industries with target at Rs 210 and stop loss at Rs 201

Buy IOL Chemicals with target at Rs 165 and stop loss at Rs 155

Buy PVR with target at Rs 1800 and stop loss at Rs 1744

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​