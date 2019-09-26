App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with stop loss at Rs 425 and target of Rs 455 and GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 132 and target of Rs 142.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sensex broke the winning streak of the last three consecutive sessions, falling 504 points, or 1.29 percent, to 38,593.52. Only six stocks in the 30- share pack managed to settle in the green.

The Nifty index fell for the second consecutive day, ending the day at 11,440.20, down 148 points or 1.28 percent. This was the second biggest single-day fall this month for the index. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 37 suffered losses.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about Rs 2 lakh crore in a single day. Nifty closed well below 11,500 level and formed bearish belt hold pattern on daily charts.

Close

Experts expect Nifty to be volatile amid F&O expiry but if the index breaks 11,382, the crucial support level, then selling could intensify in coming sessions.

related news

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,382.53, followed by 11,324.87. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,531.43 and 11,622.67.

Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 1.98 percent at 29,586.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,348.26, followed by 29,110.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,945.76 and 30,305.43.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with stop loss at Rs 425 and target of Rs 455

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 132 and target of Rs 142

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 127 and target of Rs 118

Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals with stop loss at Rs 52 and target of Rs 47

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro around Rs 1440 - 1445 with stop loss of Rs 1414 for target of Rs 1520

Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 274 and target of Rs 290

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 282 and target of Rs 300

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 96 and target of Rs 86

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with target at Rs 450 and stop loss at Rs 426

Buy Tata Global Beverage with target at Rs 290 and stop loss at Rs 275

Sell Canara Bank with target at Rs 190 and stop loss at Rs 199

Sell Dish TV with target at Rs 15 and stop loss at Rs 21

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.