you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki with target at Rs 6500 and stop loss at Rs 6200 and Siemens with target at Rs 1250 and stop loss at Rs 1200.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices extended rally on September 9 but failed to recoup in complete the losses seen the week before. Banking and financials, auto and FMCG stocks pushed indices higher. The broader markets participated in the move, with the Nifty Midcap index rising more than a percent.

The Sensex climbed 163.68 points to 37,145.45, while the Nifty rose 56.80 points to 11,003 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

Experts expect the momentum to continue and feel the closing above 11,150 could spark a sharp upside.

According to the pivot charts, key support level is at 10,918.93, followed by 10,834.87. If the index remains on the upward trajectory, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,057.93 and 11,112.87.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,504.65, up 0.94 percent on September 9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 27,143.87, followed by 26,783.04. On the upside, key resistance levels are at 27,715.57 and 27,926.43.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy NBCC with stop loss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 38.5

Buy Escorts with a stop loss at Rs 495 and target of Rs 520

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 136

Sell Sun TV Network with stop loss at Rs 450 and target of Rs 425

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 59 and target of Rs 63.5

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 607 and target of Rs 638

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 579 and target of Rs 610

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 627 and target of Rs 660

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki with target at Rs 6500 and stop loss at Rs 6200

Buy Siemens with target at Rs 1250 and stop loss at Rs 1200

Buy TVS Motor with target at Rs 410 and stop loss at Rs 380

Buy Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 130 and stop loss at Rs 121

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:33 am

