Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Maruti Suzuki with target at Rs 6500 and stop loss at Rs 6200 and Siemens with target at Rs 1250 and stop loss at Rs 1200.
Benchmark indices extended rally on September 9 but failed to recoup in complete the losses seen the week before. Banking and financials, auto and FMCG stocks pushed indices higher. The broader markets participated in the move, with the Nifty Midcap index rising more than a percent.
The Sensex climbed 163.68 points to 37,145.45, while the Nifty rose 56.80 points to 11,003 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts.
Experts expect the momentum to continue and feel the closing above 11,150 could spark a sharp upside.
According to the pivot charts, key support level is at 10,918.93, followed by 10,834.87. If the index remains on the upward trajectory, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,057.93 and 11,112.87.
The Nifty Bank closed at 27,504.65, up 0.94 percent on September 9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 27,143.87, followed by 26,783.04. On the upside, key resistance levels are at 27,715.57 and 27,926.43.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy NBCC with stop loss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 38.5
Buy Escorts with a stop loss at Rs 495 and target of Rs 520
Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 136
Sell Sun TV Network with stop loss at Rs 450 and target of Rs 425
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 59 and target of Rs 63.5
Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 607 and target of Rs 638
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 579 and target of Rs 610
Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 627 and target of Rs 660
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Maruti Suzuki with target at Rs 6500 and stop loss at Rs 6200
Buy Siemens with target at Rs 1250 and stop loss at Rs 1200
Buy TVS Motor with target at Rs 410 and stop loss at Rs 380
Buy Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 130 and stop loss at Rs 121Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.