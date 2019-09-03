Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sensex and the Nifty, snapped a two-day losing streak to end with healthy gains on August 30, as hopes of a stimulus from the government lifted sentiment.

The rupee's rise against the US dollar and a positive global sentiment after the US and China resumed trade negotiations, all worked to keep the market in the positive zone.

The rally in equities shot up the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE firms to Rs 1,40,98,451.66 crore from Rs 1,39,83,324.95 crore on August 29, making investors richer by Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

The Nifty closed above the psychological 11,000-mark and formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart. It also snapped a two-week losing streak and gained 1.8 percent to form a spinning-top pattern on the weekly scale.

According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10,917.8, followed by 10,812.4. If the index remains on the upward trajectory, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,085.6 and 11,148.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,427.85, up 0.45 percent on August 30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,170.97, followed by 26,914.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,635.57 and 27,843.33.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Piramal Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 1950 and target of Rs 2150

Buy Escorts with stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 535

Sell YES Bank with stop loss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 55

Sell Coal India with stop loss at Rs 189 and target of Rs 175

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1445 and target of Rs 1400

Buy Page Industries around Rs 18500 with stop loss below Rs 18300 and target of Rs 19150

Sell Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 737 and target of Rs 706

Buy Sun Pharma around Rs 446 with stop loss of Rs 438 and target of Rs 465

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with target at Rs 1920 and stop loss at Rs 1865

Buy Page Industries with target at Rs 20000 and stop loss at Rs 18000

Buy Siemens with target at Rs 1275 and stop loss at Rs 1175

Buy Sun Pharma with target at Rs 470 and stop loss at Rs 440