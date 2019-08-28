Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The market gained for the third consecutive session with the Nifty closing above 11,100 levels on August 27, driven by banking & financials, auto, FMCG and metal stocks. Positive global cues and RBI's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, aided sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 147.15 points to 37,641.27 while the Nifty 50 rose 47.50 points to 11,105.40 and formed a Doji kind of candle on the daily charts, which generally signals indecisiveness among the bulls and bears.

The gains in broader markets were higher than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap rose 0.74 percent and Smallcap index was up 1.8 percent.

According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 11,055.93, followed by 11,006.57. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,148.23 and 11,191.17.

Nifty Bank closed at 28,126.15, up 0.63 percent on August 27. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,965.44, followed by 27,804.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,282.34 and 28,438.47.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1500 and target of Rs 1600

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 320 and target of Rs 350

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 580 and target of Rs 640

Sell Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 423 and target of Rs 409

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 362 and target of Rs 380

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 251 and target of Rs 275

Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 124 and target of Rs 136

Buy HDFC AMC with stop loss of Rs 2350 and target of Rs 2480

Buy Ashok Leyland with target at Rs 72 and stop loss at Rs 64 Buy Hindustan Zinc with target at Rs 222 and stop loss at Rs 206 Buy Mahanagar Gas with target at Rs 900 and stop loss at Rs 840 Sell Mindtree with target at Rs 650 and stop loss at Rs 700

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

