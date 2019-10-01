Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Castrol India with target at Rs 145 and stop loss at Rs 134 and ITC with target at Rs 270 and stop loss at Rs 255.
The Sensex closed with a loss of 155 points, or 0.40 percent, at 38,667.33, with 13 stocks in the green and 17 in the red on September 30. The Nifty pack closed 38 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 11,474.45, with 22 stocks up and 28 down.
The broader markets suffered more than the frontline indices. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined 1.13 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively, underperforming BSE Sensex.
Market experts are of the view that key indices may not see any sharp upmove until the result season begins. Moreover, all eyes are now on the RBI's monetary policy meet on October 4 which will give a direction to the market in the near-term.
Nifty ended above its 5-EMA placed around 11,450 levels and formed a hammer pattern on daily charts as the decline was being bought into the market but at the same time supply is intact at higher zones.
According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,407.47, followed by 11,340.43. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,524.87 and 11,575.23.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com
Sell Britannia Industries below Rs 2935 with stop loss above Rs 2970 for target of Rs 2890 and Rs 2850
Buy Royal Orchid Hotel with stop loss below Rs 85 for target of Rs 98
Buy Taj GVK Hotels with stop loss below Rs 173 for targets of Rs 188 and Rs 192
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 132 and target of Rs 144
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 708 and target of Rs 740
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 253 and target of Rs 272
Buy Brigade Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 205 and target of Rs 235
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Castrol India with target at Rs 145 and stop loss at Rs 134
Buy ITC with target at Rs 270 and stop loss at Rs 255
Sell Axis Bank with target at Rs 675 and stop loss at Rs 695
Sell L&T Finance Holdings with target at Rs 75 and stop loss at Rs 88