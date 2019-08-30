App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 605 with targets at Rs 623 and Rs 627 and HDFC Bank with stop loss below Rs 2197 for targets of Rs 2272 and Rs 2286.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The volatile market ended lower for the second consecutive session amid the expiry of futures and options contracts on August 29, which was dragged by banking and financial services and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex was down 382.91 points at 37,068.93, while the Nifty fell below its psychological 11,000 levels down 97.80 points at 10,948.30 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.

Volatility was remained high today, especially in F&O counters, due to unwinding and rollover of the positions, while the broader indices remained under pressure with the Nifty Midcap index losing 0.4 percent and Smallcap index shedding 0.9 percent.

The market closed in the red for the third consecutive series, with the Nifty losing 2.7 percent in August series amid consistent FII outflows, slowdown worries and fears of a global recession.

related news

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,906.77, followed by 10,865.23. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,005.47 and 11,062.63.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,305.20, down 1.8 percent on August 29. The important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,123.7, followed by 26,942.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,602.9 and 27,900.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 605 with targets at Rs 623 and Rs 627

Sell State Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 278.50 for targets at Rs 269 and Rs 267

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss below Rs 2197 for targets of Rs 2272 and Rs 2286

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 604 and target of Rs 640

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank below Rs 1438 with stop loss of Rs 1455 and target of Rs 1400

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 424 and target of Rs 455

Buy Adani Transmission above Rs 238 with stop loss of Rs 229 for target of Rs 260

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Dabur India with target at Rs 450 and stop loss at Rs 437

Buy Divis Labs with target at Rs 1670 and stop loss at Rs 1600

Buy Infosys with target at Rs 820 and stop loss at Rs 800

Buy Piramal Enterprises with target at Rs 2100 and stop loss at Rs 1910

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 08:37 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

