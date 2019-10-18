App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Godrej Consumer with stop loss below Rs 708.50 for targets of Rs 721 and Rs 724 and Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss below Rs 584.80 for targets of Rs 607 and Rs 619.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices ended the day near the day's high with Sensex above 39,000 and Nifty near 11,600. News that the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed on a Brexit deal helped lift sentiment toward the end of the day's trade.

The Sensex was up 453.07 points at 39,052.06, while Nifty was up 122.40 points at 11,586.40.
Except IT, all other indices ended in the green led by auto, bank, FMCG, metal, infra and pharma. The BSE Smallcap index gained nearly 1 percent, while BSE Midcap index rose 1.7 percent.


According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,484.3, followed by 11,382.3. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,643.7 and 11,701.1.

Nifty Bank closed with a marginal loss of 450.65 percent at 28,989.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,635.17, followed by 28,280.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,196.37 and 29,403.33.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss below Rs 708.50 for targets of Rs 721 and Rs 724.

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss below Rs 584.80 for targets of Rs 607 and Rs 619.

Buy United Spirits with stop loss below Rs 624 for targets of Rs 655 and Rs 664.

Disclosure: I personally hold some shares of United Spirits in my portfolio. None else.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 150

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 745

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 105, target of Rs 120

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 735

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1325, target of Rs 1370

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 735 and stop loss at Rs 697

Buy Bata India with target at Rs 1800 and stop loss at Rs 1712

Buy Escorts with target at Rs 675 and stop loss at Rs 633

Buy Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 150 and stop loss at Rs 142

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

