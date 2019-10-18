Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Godrej Consumer with stop loss below Rs 708.50 for targets of Rs 721 and Rs 724 and Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss below Rs 584.80 for targets of Rs 607 and Rs 619.
Benchmark indices ended the day near the day's high with Sensex above 39,000 and Nifty near 11,600. News that the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed on a Brexit deal helped lift sentiment toward the end of the day's trade.The Sensex was up 453.07 points at 39,052.06, while Nifty was up 122.40 points at 11,586.40.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com
Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss below Rs 708.50 for targets of Rs 721 and Rs 724.
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss below Rs 584.80 for targets of Rs 607 and Rs 619.
Buy United Spirits with stop loss below Rs 624 for targets of Rs 655 and Rs 664.
Disclosure: I personally hold some shares of United Spirits in my portfolio. None else.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 150
Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 745
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 105, target of Rs 120
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 735
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1325, target of Rs 1370
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 735 and stop loss at Rs 697
Buy Bata India with target at Rs 1800 and stop loss at Rs 1712
Buy Escorts with target at Rs 675 and stop loss at Rs 633
Buy Manappuram Finance with target at Rs 150 and stop loss at Rs 142
