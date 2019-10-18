Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba for short term

Benchmark indices ended the day near the day's high with Sensex above 39,000 and Nifty near 11,600. News that the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed on a Brexit deal helped lift sentiment toward the end of the day's trade.

Except IT, all other indices ended in the green led by auto, bank, FMCG, metal, infra and pharma. The BSE Smallcap index gained nearly 1 percent, while BSE Midcap index rose 1.7 percent.

The Sensex was up 453.07 points at 39,052.06, while Nifty was up 122.40 points at 11,586.40.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,484.3, followed by 11,382.3. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,643.7 and 11,701.1. Close Nifty Bank closed with a marginal loss of 450.65 percent at 28,989.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,635.17, followed by 28,280.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,196.37 and 29,403.33.

