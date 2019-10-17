Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market continued its northward journey for fourth consecutive session amid consistent FII buying and September quarter earnings season, though there was a rollercoaster ride on October 16.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 92.90 points to 38,598.99 while the Nifty50 climbed 35.70 points to 11,464, forming Doji kind of pattern on daily charts which indicated indecisiveness among bulls and bears. The broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap index falling 0.15 percent while Smallcap index gained 0.37 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,423.07, followed by 11,382.13. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,492.97 and 11,521.93.

Nifty Bank closed with marginal loss of 16.30 percent at 28,538.80. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,309.7, followed by 28,080.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,763.6 and 28,988.4.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3980, target of Rs 4100

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2000, target of Rs 2150

Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stop loss of Rs 1840, target of Rs 1930

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 460, target of Rs 485

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 430, target of Rs 455

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 650 and target of Rs 700

Buy LIC Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 355 and target of Rs 395

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 612 and target of Rs 655

Sell Torrent Pharma with stop loss at Rs 1670 and target of Rs 1602

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland above Rs 72.5 with stop loss of Rs 70.9 for target of Rs 77

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1699 for target of Rs 1755

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 734 for target of Rs 760

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4220 for target of Rs 4400