Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices had to settle for marginal gains on October 14 with Sensex ending 87.39 points at 38,214.47 and Nifty settling at 11,341.20, up 36.1 points.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,280.63, followed by 11,220.07. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,411.13 and 11,481.07.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 139 points at 28,181.9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,965.6, followed by 27,749.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,475.8 and 28,769.7.

On the monthly options front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call open interest is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

Marginal Put writing was seen at 11,000 then 11,300 strike while minor Call writing was seen at 11,700 strike. Options data suggests the Nifty could trade in a wider range of 11,000 to 11,500 levels. India VIX moved up by 1.69 percent to 17.43 levels.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1980, target of Rs 2040

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 936, target of Rs 960

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 370, target of Rs 345

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1305, target of Rs 1240

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 286, target of Rs 270

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 235 and target of Rs 252

Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1440 and target of Rs 1525

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 6650 and target of Rs 7200

Sell Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 62 and target of Rs 56

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss below Rs 673 for target of Rs 710

Buy Oil India Limited above Rs 155 with stop loss of Rs 152 for target of Rs 165

Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2651 for target of Rs 2530

Sell Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 84.5 for target of Rs 81