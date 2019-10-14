Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 672, target of Rs 695, Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1130, target of Rs 1165 and Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 718, target of Rs 742.
The Sensex was up 246.68 points, or 0.65 percent, at 38,127.08, while the Nifty was up 70.50 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,305. About 1,084 shares advanced, 1,360 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged.
The Nifty50 registered a Spinning Top formation on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among investors. On the weekly chart, however, it formed a formed bullish candle.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,208.63, followed by 11,112.27. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,382.13 and 11,459.27.
Nifty Bank closed with marginal gains of 0.10 percent at 28,042.5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,651.5, followed by 27,260.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,518.8 and 28,995.1.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 672, target of Rs 695
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1130, target of Rs 1165
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 718, target of Rs 742
Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 328, target of Rs 310
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 215, target of Rs 200
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bharti Airtel with stop loss at Rs 365 and target of Rs 419
Buy Cipla with stop loss at Rs 431 and target of Rs 465
Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1650 and target of Rs 1800
Buy NMDC with stop loss at Rs 94 and target of Rs 105
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Adani Ports around Rs 407 with stop loss below Rs 402 for target of Rs 420
Sell GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 127 for target of Rs 120
Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1674 for target of Rs 1725