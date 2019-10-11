Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Benchmark indices ended in the red on October 10 with Sensex closing 297.55 points lower at 37,880.40 while Nifty fell 78.80 points to close at 11,234.50. The market breath remained in favour of declines, as 1 share advanced for every 2 shares fall.

On the sectoral front, selling was seen in the bank, metal, FMCG, auto and IT stocks while some buying interest was seen in select energy and infra stocks.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,195.37, followed by 11,159.53. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,280.17 and 11,329.13.

Nifty Bank closed with a loss of 2.68 percent at 28,013.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,804.93, followed by 27,596.16. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,387.63 and 28,761.57.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 295, target of Rs 275

Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 51, target of Rs 46

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1340, target of Rs 1400

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1960, target of Rs 2020

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 370 for target of Rs 396

Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 187 for target of Rs 172

Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 95 for target of Rs 87

Buy Asian Paints above Rs 1790 with stop loss of Rs 1774 for target of Rs 1820

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Divis Labs with target at Rs 1720 and stop loss at Rs 1640

Buy Torrent Pharma with target at Rs 1760 and stop loss at Rs 1650

Sell Equitas Holdings with target at Rs 90 and stop loss at Rs 100

Sell GAIL India with target at Rs 120 and stop loss at Rs 130

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.