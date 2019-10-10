Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sensex closed 645.97 points or 1.72 percent higher at 38,177.95 while the Nifty index closed 186.90 points or 1.68 percent higher at 11,313.30.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,161.8, followed by 11,010.3. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,393.2 and 11,473.1.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 3.67 percent at 28,785.85. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,039.36, followed by 27,292.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,194.96 and 29,604.13.

The index closed above 11,300 and formed a large bullish candle on the daily charts after seeing a bearish candle six days in a row. It negated the formation of lower top-lower bottom on lower time frame and also respected to its 61.8 percent retracement of the entire up move from 10,762 to 11,695 levels.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 640

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1290, target of Rs 1375

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 430, target of Rs 455

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1590, target of Rs 1650

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4080, target of Rs 4200

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 134 and target of Rs 155

Buy Raymond with stop loss at Rs 580 and target of Rs 650

Sell IDFC First Bank with stop loss at Rs 39 and target of Rs 37.5

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 122 and target of Rs 118

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance around Rs 3990 with stop loss of Rs 3950 for target of Rs 4085

Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 5.50 for target of Rs 6.50

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra around Rs 570 with stop loss of Rs 560 for target of Rs 593

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1681 for target of Rs 1625