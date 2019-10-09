App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Divis Labs with stop loss of Rs 1600 and target of Rs 1750, Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 760 and Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 240 and target of Rs 270.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sensex closed 141 points, or 0.38 percent, down at 37,531.98, with 22 stocks in the red and 8 in the green, while the Nifty index settled 48 points, or 0.43 percent, lower at 11,126.40. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 32 suffered losses.

Among secondary barometers, BSE Midcap index declined nearly 0.2 percent, outperforming the Sensex and the BSE Smallcap index fell about 0.8 percent, underperforming the Sensex. The market sentiment looks weak and investors have now fixed their eyes on the second qaurter earnings.

On technical charts, Nifty has entered the zone of 11,180-11,100, which was acting as a resistance zone in August –September.

Close

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,081.47, followed by 11,036.53. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,202.57 and 11,278.73.

related news

Nifty Bank closed with a nominal gain of 0.13 percent at 27,767.55. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,495.54, followed by 27,223.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,112.43 and 28,457.27.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 213, target of Rs 198

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 215

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1455, target of Rs 1400

Sell NCC with a stop loss of Rs 48.50, target of Rs 42

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2920, target of Rs 3040

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss of Rs 1600 and target of Rs 1750

Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 760

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 240 and target of Rs 270

Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 93.5 and target of Rs 88

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Ambuja Cements around Rs 187.5 with stop loss of Rs 192 for target of Rs 175

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2929 and target of Rs 3010

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 390 and target of Rs 408

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 332 and target of Rs 306

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 09:02 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.