Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sensex closed 141 points, or 0.38 percent, down at 37,531.98, with 22 stocks in the red and 8 in the green, while the Nifty index settled 48 points, or 0.43 percent, lower at 11,126.40. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 32 suffered losses.

Among secondary barometers, BSE Midcap index declined nearly 0.2 percent, outperforming the Sensex and the BSE Smallcap index fell about 0.8 percent, underperforming the Sensex. The market sentiment looks weak and investors have now fixed their eyes on the second qaurter earnings.

On technical charts, Nifty has entered the zone of 11,180-11,100, which was acting as a resistance zone in August –September.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,081.47, followed by 11,036.53. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,202.57 and 11,278.73.

Nifty Bank closed with a nominal gain of 0.13 percent at 27,767.55. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,495.54, followed by 27,223.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,112.43 and 28,457.27.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 213, target of Rs 198

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 231, target of Rs 215

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1455, target of Rs 1400

Sell NCC with a stop loss of Rs 48.50, target of Rs 42

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2920, target of Rs 3040

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss of Rs 1600 and target of Rs 1750

Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 760

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 240 and target of Rs 270

Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 93.5 and target of Rs 88

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Ambuja Cements around Rs 187.5 with stop loss of Rs 192 for target of Rs 175

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2929 and target of Rs 3010

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 390 and target of Rs 408

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 332 and target of Rs 306