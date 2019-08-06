Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market extended the sell-off seen last week, falling sharply across sectors (except IT) on August 5 after the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and due to aggravated trade war tensions dragged Chinese yuan to 11-year low against the US dollar.

The BSE Sensex slipped 418.38 points or 1.13 percent to 36,699.84 while the Nifty 50 fell 134.80 points or 1.23 percent to 10,862.60, forming a Hammer pattern on the daily charts.

The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index falling 1.4 percent and Smallcap index declining 2 percent. All sectoral indices except IT ended in the red.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,798.2, followed by 10,733.8. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 10,911.4 and 10,960.2.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,648.05, down by 556.90 points on August 5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,402.87, followed by 27,157.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,879.97 and 28,111.83.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1348, target of Rs 1375

Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 86, target of Rs 79

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 106

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 774, target of Rs 794

Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2190, target of Rs 2145

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 424 and target of Rs 438

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 2135 and target of Rs 2185

Sell Balkrishna Industries with stop loss at Rs 705 and target of Rs 675

Sell Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 306 and target of Rs 292

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1478 and target of Rs 1420

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 642 and target of Rs 660

Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1055 and target of Rs 1000

Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 83.5 and target of Rs 75