App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying CESC with a stop loss of Rs 774 and target of Rs 825, ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425 and target of Rs 450 and Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1525 and target of Rs 1585.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market rebounded sharply on June 25 after a correction in the previous two consecutive sessions. Overall though it has remained in a 200-point range on the Nifty for the last several sessions.

The buying was across sectors with Nifty Metal rising most with 1.7 percent gain followed by PSU Bank (up 1 percent).

The BSE Sensex gained 311.98 points to close at 39,434.94 while the Nifty 50 climbed 96.80 points to 11,796.50 and formed bullish candle resembling a

Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on daily charts.

Close

The broader markets also participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising over 0.6 percent each but breadth was balanced. About 911 shares advanced against 834 that fell on the NSE.

related news

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,693.53, followed by 11,590.57. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,856.93 and 11,917.37.

The Nifty Bank closed at 30,847.05, up 245 points on June 25. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,561.27, followed by 30,275.44. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,023.07, followed by 31,199.03.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 156, target of Rs 168

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1365

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1320, target of Rs 1365

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 780, target of  Rs 810

Buy DCB Bank with a stop loss of Rs 235, target of Rs 250

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 389 and target of Rs 400

Buy Strides Pharma Science with stop loss at Rs 403 and target of Rs 425

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 6420 and target of Rs 6700

Sell Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 316 and target of Rs 303

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss at Rs 274 and target of Rs 261

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 774 and target of Rs 825

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425 and target of Rs 450

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1525 and target of Rs 1585

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1376 and target of Rs 1340

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:28 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.