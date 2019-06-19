Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices managed to close in the green on June 18 ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The BSE Sensex gained 85.55 points to end at

39,046.34 while the Nifty50 rose 19.30 points to end at 11,691.50.

The broader markets underperformed benchmark indices and the breadth was in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE. The Nifty Midcap index fell 0.16 percent and Smallcap index 0.26 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,646.07, followed by 11,600.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,732.07 and 11,772.63.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,351, up 77.75 points on June 18. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,198.97,

followed by 30,046.94. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,526.87, followed by 30,702.73.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 416, target of Rs 432

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 98

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 297, target of Rs 312

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 535, target of Rs 560

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 164, target of Rs 178

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 740 and target of Rs 770

Buy Hexaware Tech with stop loss at Rs 355 and target of Rs 368

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 593 and target of Rs 615

Buy Union Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 76

Sell Eicher Motors with stop loss at Rs 19900 and target of Rs 19400

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 929 and target of Rs 975

Sell IRB Infra with a stop loss of Rs 107.5 and target of Rs 98

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 257 and target of Rs 267

Sell Exide Industries around Rs 202 with stop loss of Rs 206.5 and target of Rs 193