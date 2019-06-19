Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 416, target of Rs 432, Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 98 and HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 297, target of Rs 312.
Benchmark indices managed to close in the green on June 18 ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The BSE Sensex gained 85.55 points to end at
39,046.34 while the Nifty50 rose 19.30 points to end at 11,691.50.
The broader markets underperformed benchmark indices and the breadth was in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE. The Nifty Midcap index fell 0.16 percent and Smallcap index 0.26 percent.
According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,646.07, followed by 11,600.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,732.07 and 11,772.63.
followed by 30,046.94. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,526.87, followed by 30,702.73.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 416, target of Rs 432
Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 98
Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 297, target of Rs 312
Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 535, target of Rs 560
Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 164, target of Rs 178
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 740 and target of Rs 770
Buy Hexaware Tech with stop loss at Rs 355 and target of Rs 368
Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 593 and target of Rs 615
Buy Union Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 76
Sell Eicher Motors with stop loss at Rs 19900 and target of Rs 19400
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 929 and target of Rs 975
Sell IRB Infra with a stop loss of Rs 107.5 and target of Rs 98
Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 257 and target of Rs 267
Sell Exide Industries around Rs 202 with stop loss of Rs 206.5 and target of Rs 193Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.