you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1270, target of Rs 1340 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 415, target of Rs 432.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The BSE Sensex gained 165.94 points to 39,950.46 while the Nifty50 rose 42.90 points to 11,965.60, forming a 'Doji' kind of pattern on daily charts for the third consecutive session suggesting indecisiveness. The broader markets also closed higher with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.68 percent and Smallcap index gaining 0.10 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,913.17, followed by 11,860.73. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 12,009.17 and 12,052.73.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,265.45, up 231.45 points on June 11. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,026.03, followed by 30,786.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,452.03, followed by 31,638.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 165

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1270, target of Rs 1340

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 415, target of Rs 432

Sell Ujjivan Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 337, target of Rs 320

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 642, target of Rs 620

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Global Beverage with stop loss at Rs 251 and target of Rs 259

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1274 and target of Rs 1298

Buy Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1666 and target of Rs 1695

Sell CG Power with stop loss at Rs 33.5 and target of Rs 32

Sell Sun TV Network with stop loss at Rs 530 and target of Rs 518

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 150 and target of Rs 160

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 109 and target of Rs 114

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 67.5 and target of Rs 74

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 625 and target of Rs 657

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

