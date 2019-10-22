Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The market continued its upward journey for the sixth consecutive day on October 18 with the Nifty closing above 11,650 and the Sensex ending comfortably above the 39,000 mark.

Market breadth was in favour of advances as 1,567 shares advanced, 934 shares declined, while 178 shares remained unchanged. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the frontliners by more than 1.5 percent each.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,581.77, followed by 11,501.73. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,713.27 and 11,764.73.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 130.8 percent at 29,120.25 on October 18. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,906.36, followed by 28,692.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,291.76 and 29,463.33.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Buy YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 49.5, target of Rs 55

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 200, target of Rs 215

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 415, target of Rs 432

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7240, target of Rs 7400

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 198, target of Rs210

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 180 and target of Rs 188

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1410 and target of Rs 1480

Buy REC with stop loss at Rs 126 and target of Rs 140

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 140 and target of Rs 131

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics around Rs 115 with stop loss of Rs 112 for target of Rs 122

Buy Muthoot Finance around Rs 670 with stop loss of Rs 659 for target of Rs 700

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 484 for target of Rs 460

Buy Petronet LNG above Rs 269 with stop loss of Rs 263 for target of Rs 285