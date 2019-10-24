Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The market recovered from its lows and ended with moderate gains on October 23 as buying in select PSU banks, IT and auto stocks helped Nifty finish above 11,600 and Sensex above 39,000 level. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with little change.

At close, the Sensex was up 94.99 points at 39,058.83, while Nifty was up 15.70 points at 11,604.10.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,555.13, followed by 11,506.17. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,652.33 and 11,700.57.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 48.45 points at 29,459.60 on October 23. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,234.53, followed by 29,009.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,664.23 and 29,868.87.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 211, target of Rs 196

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 247, target of Rs 232

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2220

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 270, target of Rs 285

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 725

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 1740 and target of Rs 1850

Buy ICICI Prudential with stop loss at Rs 465 and target of Rs 525

Sell Union Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 55.5 and target of Rs 51

Sell Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 189 and target of Rs 178

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 104.5 for target of Rs 114

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1454 for target of Rs 1495

Sell Pidilite Industries below Rs 1319 with stop loss of Rs 1336 for target of Rs 1285

Buy Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 58 for target of Rs 63