Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The market closed its last session of the year on a weak note on December 31, but registered double digit gains for the year despite the economic slowdown.

The selling pressure/profit taking seen in Reliance Industries, banking and financials, auto and technology stocks pulled the Sensex lower by 304 points, while the Nifty50 dropped 87.40 points to 12,168.50, forming a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on the daily charts.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 12,131.17, followed by 12,093.83. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,226.47 and 12,284.43.

Nifty Bank closed 0.6 percent lower at 32,161.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,065.04 followed by 31,968.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,302.14 and 32,442.57.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1525, target of Rs 1480

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2425, target of Rs 2385

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1521, target of Rs 1495

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1650, target of Rs 1710

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1420, target of Rs 1480











Buy Arvind with stop loss at Rs 39 and target of Rs 42 Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 1735 and target of Rs 1798

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 592 and target of Rs 625



Sell Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 565 and target of Rs 540











Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 207 for target of Rs 219

Sell Piramal Enterprises around Rs 1530 - 1535 with stop loss of Rs 1564 and target of Rs 1480

Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 446.5 for target of Rs 431

Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 114.5 for target of Rs 124