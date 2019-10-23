Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices snapped a six-day winning streak and ended in the red on October 22. The Nifty slipped below 11,600 and Sensex closed below 39,000 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 334.54 points at 38,963.84, while Nifty was down 73.50 points at 11,588.40. BSE Midcap index ended flat, while BSE smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11536.57, followed by 11484.83. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11677.17 and 11766.03.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 290.9 points at 29,411.20 on October 22. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29198.27, followed by 28985.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29657.07 and 29902.93.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 338, target of Rs 354

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1400, target of Rs 1520

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 446, target of Rs 462

Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 635

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 270, target of Rs 285

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy BEL with stop loss at Rs 109 and target of Rs 125

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7000 and target of Rs 7500

Sell Engineers India with stop loss at Rs 110 and target of Rs 102

Sell Hindustan Zinc with stop loss at Rs 212 and target of Rs 203

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 1265 for target of Rs 1360

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1766 for target of Rs 1815

Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 185 for target of Rs 172

Buy Adani Transmission with a stop loss of Rs 240 for target of Rs 285