Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The BSE Sensex gained 83.88 points to 37,481.12 while the Nifty 50 strongly defended psychological 11,000-mark and rose 32.60 points to close at 11,118.

The broader markets also rebounded to close higher with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.38 percent and Smallcap index gaining 0.4 percent.

In July, the BSE Sensex lost nearly 5 percent and the Nifty 50 shed 5.7 percent and formed a bearish candle on the monthly charts. It was the worst July for Nifty in the last 17 years.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,029.83, followed by 10,941.67. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 11,175.73 and 11,233.47.

The Nifty Bank closed at 28,876.00, up by 84.40 points on July 31. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,610.6, followed by 28,345.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,060.6, and 29,245.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1500, target of Rs 1565

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 298 and target of Rs 315

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 565, target of Rs 590

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 262, target of Rs 276

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 588, target of Rs 610

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with stop loss of Rs 394 and target of Rs 408

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1545 and target of Rs 1580

Sell Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 306 and target of Rs 291

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 648 and target of Rs 632

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5520 and target of Rs 5380

Sell Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 20600 and target of Rs 19000

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1022 and target of Rs 1056

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 16550 and target of Rs 16000