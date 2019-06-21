Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Driven by buying in banking, auto, metals and pharma stocks, Sensex on June 20 closed 489 points higher to end at 39,602 while Nifty too ended 140.30 points higher at 11,831.80. The broader markets also participated in the run with Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising over 1.5 percent each.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,696.7, followed by 11,561.6. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11905.2 and 11,978.6.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,781.10, up 419 points on June 20. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,393, followed by 30,004.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,996.9, followed by 31,212.7.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2250, target of Rs 2325

Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 250, target of Rs 265

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 428, target of Rs 445

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1540, target of Rs 1600

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1290, target of Rs 1350

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Container Corporation of India with a stop loss of Rs 538.5 and target of Rs 565

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3550 and target of Rs 3650

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425 and target of Rs 450

Buy MCX India with a stop loss of Rs 808 and target of Rs 845

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with target at Rs 2980 and stop loss at Rs 2860

Buy ICICI Bank with target at Rs 450 and stop loss at Rs 427

Buy JSW Steel with target at Rs 280 and stop loss at Rs 261

Buy Larsen & Toubro with target at Rs 1620 and stop loss at Rs 1530