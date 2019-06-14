Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The BSE Sensex slipped 15.45 points to 39,741.36 while the Nifty 50 gained 7.80 points to end at 11,914, forming a 'Hammer' kind of pattern on daily charts, which indicated the decline is being bought near day's low.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,843.57, followed by 11,773.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,957.87 and 12,001.73.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,976.10, up 10.40 points on June 13. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,730.57, followed by 30,485.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,129.27, followed by 31,282.44.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3530, target of Rs 3600

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 345, target of Rs 370

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 810, target of Rs 835

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 356

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6800, target of Rs 6720

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Axis Bank above Rs 826 with stop loss of Rs 818 and target of Rs 845

Sell Exide industries with a stop loss of Rs 210.5 and target of Rs 200

Sell Oil India Limited with a stop loss of Rs 180 and target of Rs 170

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 345 and target of Rs 367

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy HDFC Life with target at Rs 460 and stop loss at Rs 443

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with target at Rs 176 and stop loss at Rs 165

Sell Pidilite Industries with target at Rs 1200 and stop loss at Rs 1254