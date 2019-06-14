Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3530, target of Rs 3600 and Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 810, target of Rs 835.
The BSE Sensex slipped 15.45 points to 39,741.36 while the Nifty 50 gained 7.80 points to end at 11,914, forming a 'Hammer' kind of pattern on daily charts, which indicated the decline is being bought near day's low.
According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,843.57, followed by 11,773.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,957.87 and 12,001.73.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,976.10, up 10.40 points on June 13. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,730.57, followed by 30,485.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,129.27, followed by 31,282.44.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3530, target of Rs 3600
Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 345, target of Rs 370
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 810, target of Rs 835
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 356
Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6800, target of Rs 6720
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Axis Bank above Rs 826 with stop loss of Rs 818 and target of Rs 845
Sell Exide industries with a stop loss of Rs 210.5 and target of Rs 200
Sell Oil India Limited with a stop loss of Rs 180 and target of Rs 170
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 345 and target of Rs 367
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy HDFC Life with target at Rs 460 and stop loss at Rs 443
Buy Jindal Steel & Power with target at Rs 176 and stop loss at Rs 165
Sell Pidilite Industries with target at Rs 1200 and stop loss at Rs 1254Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.