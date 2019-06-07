Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The market saw its biggest one-day fall in 2019 on June 6 as bears smashed the bulls right from the onset as the RBI did not make any announcement to tackle liquidity stress facing by NBFCs.

The market was also worried about banks' loan exposure to DHFL which defaulted on debt repayment on June 4.

After a 25 bps rate cut by the central bank and change in policy stance to accommodative from neutral, traders might have chosen to book profits as the market had seen a one-way rally after election results, experts said, adding 11,600 would be crucial level to watch out for in coming days.

The BSE Sensex plummeted 553.82 points to close at 39,529.72 while the Nifty50 fell 177.90 points to 11,843.80 and formed 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,769.4, followed by 11,695. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,979 and 12,114.2.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,857.40, down 731.65 points on June 6. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,591.64, followed by 30,325.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,332.34, followed by 31,807.27.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 147, target of Rs 135

Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 75, target of Rs 68

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 114, target of Rs 106

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1655, target of Rs 1700

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1255, target of Rs 1300

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss below Rs 747 for target of Rs 786

Sell Karnataka Bank with a stop loss of Rs 110 for target of Rs 102

Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 20350 and target of Rs 21200

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1258 and target of Rs 1295

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hero MotorCorp with target at Rs 2850 and stop loss at Rs 2730

Sell Raymond with target at Rs 775 and stop loss at Rs 825

Sell State Bank of India with target at Rs 325 and stop loss at Rs 345

