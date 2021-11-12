Top Bought smallcases for Samvat 2078

Representative image

Samvat 2078 is off to a good start! Kicked off with bright lights right from Diwali, hopes and dreams are in place for the coming year. Have you started investing in smallcases for Samvat 2078? Don't worry, if you haven't.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of the Top Bought smallcases this Diwali by investors

All Weather Investing

; 3Y CAGR - 13.48%



Managed by: Windmill Capital



Strategy:





Large-Cap



This smallcase invests in 3 asset classes--equity, debt and gold



The portfolio is rebalanced periodically to generate relatively higher returns by assuming the least possible risks



All Weather Investing smallcase by Windmill Capital

Samvat 2078: Diwali Picks

; 1M Returns - 3.29%



Managed by: Green Portfolio



Strategy:





Small-Cap



A portfolio with ten of our high conviction stocks for the mahurat of Samvat 2078.



It is a zero rebalance portfolio, which means that investors need not worry about their investments till next year. We will only rebalance this portfolio if we need to exit a stock from the smallcase.



This portfolio is also launching at an extremely low subscription cost to maximize actual returns for investors.



Samvat 2078: Diwali Picks smallcase by Green Portfolio

Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments)

; 2Y CAGR : 53.33%



Managed by: Wright Research



Strategy:





Large Cap



Stable out-performance in all markets, powered by quantitative research.



This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe



The underlying equity themes consist of trend following which works in trending markets and other themes like value and low volatility which work in volatile markets.



Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments) smallcase by Wright Research

Omkara Opportunities Smallcase

; 1M Returns - 12.39%



Managed by: Omkara Capital



Strategy:





Mid and Small Cap



Own India’s Most Promising Mid & Small-Cap Cos With Data-Backed Actionable Research with reasonably valuations ensuring enough margin of safety



Companies with under-utilized capacities or with capex cycle behind are preferred as they the potential to deliver disproportionate returns over a 2-3years period



Omkara Opportunities Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital

Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator

; 1M Returns - 0.09%



Managed by: Equityrush



Strategy:





Small-cap



A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.



This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.



Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.



Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator smallcase by Equityrush

Capitalmind Momentum

; 3Y CAGR - 58.93%



Managed by: Capitalmind



Strategy:





Mid and Small - cap



Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity ,with weekly rebalancing



This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years



Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind

Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio

; 2Y CAGR - 71.83%



Managed by: Niveshaay



Strategy:





Small-Cap



This portfolio consists of a basket of 15-20 small and mid-cap focused stocks with great business potential.that are available cheaply and have huge earning potential upside.



Invests in companies that have the potential to grow at a decent pace, visibility of sustainable profit and also have clarity on the leverage.



Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio smallcase by Niveshaay

Mi_NNF10 Momentum

; 1Y CAGR - 61.68%



Managed by: Weekend Investing



Strategy:





Large Cap



10 stock from NNF50 index universe Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalance



The objective is to create sizeable alpha ,using the momentum logic



Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

Listed Venture Capital

, 2Y CAGR - 76.36%



Managed by: Lotusdew



Strategy:





Small Cap



Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow



Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.



Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.



Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth

Teji Mandi Flagship

; 1Y CAGR - 80.87%



Managed by: Teji Mandi



Strategy:





Multi Cap



Portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity



Focused stock picking: A portfolio of short term tactical bets combined with long term winners. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.



Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

To know more about smallcases in MoneyControl, click here - https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/smallcase