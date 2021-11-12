MARKET NEWS

Top Bought smallcases for Samvat 2078

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST
Representative image

Samvat 2078 is off to a good start! Kicked off with bright lights right from Diwali, hopes and dreams are in place for the coming year. Have you started investing in smallcases for Samvat 2078? Don't worry, if you haven't.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of the Top Bought smallcases this Diwali by investors

All Weather Investing; 3Y CAGR - 13.48% 

  • Managed by: Windmill Capital

  • Strategy: 



  • Large-Cap

  • This smallcase invests in 3 asset classes--equity, debt and gold

  • The portfolio is rebalanced periodically to generate relatively higher returns by assuming the least possible risks


All Weather Investing smallcase by Windmill Capital


Samvat 2078: Diwali Picks; 1M Returns - 3.29% 

  • Managed by: Green Portfolio

  • Strategy: 



  • Small-Cap

  • A portfolio with ten of our high conviction stocks for the mahurat of Samvat 2078.

  • It is a zero rebalance portfolio, which means that investors need not worry about their investments till next year. We will only rebalance this portfolio if we need to exit a stock from the smallcase.

  • This portfolio is also launching at an extremely low subscription cost to maximize actual returns for investors.


Samvat 2078: Diwali Picks smallcase by Green Portfolio


Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments); 2Y CAGR : 53.33%

  • Managed by: Wright Research

  • Strategy: 



  • Large Cap

  • Stable out-performance in all markets, powered by quantitative research.

  • This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

  • The underlying equity themes consist of trend following which works in trending markets and other themes like value and low volatility which work in volatile markets.


Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments) smallcase by Wright Research


Omkara Opportunities Smallcase; 1M Returns - 12.39%

  • Managed by: Omkara Capital

  • Strategy: 



  • Mid and Small Cap

  • Own India’s Most Promising Mid & Small-Cap Cos With Data-Backed Actionable Research  with reasonably valuations ensuring enough margin of safety

  • Companies with under-utilized capacities or with capex cycle behind are preferred as they the potential to deliver disproportionate returns over a 2-3years period


Omkara Opportunities Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital


Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator; 1M Returns - 0.09%

  • Managed by: Equityrush

  • Strategy: 



  • Small-cap

  • A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.

  • This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.

  • Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.


Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator smallcase by Equityrush


Capitalmind Momentum; 3Y CAGR - 58.93%

  • Managed by: Capitalmind

  • Strategy:



  • Mid and Small-cap

  • Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity ,with weekly rebalancing

  • This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years


Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind


Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio; 2Y CAGR - 71.83% 

  • Managed by: Niveshaay

  • Strategy: 



  • Small-Cap

  • This portfolio consists of a basket of 15-20 small and mid-cap focused stocks with great business potential.that are available cheaply and have huge earning potential upside.

  • Invests in companies that have the potential to grow at a decent pace, visibility of sustainable profit and also have clarity on the leverage.


Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio smallcase by Niveshaay


Mi_NNF10 Momentum; 1Y CAGR - 61.68%

  • Managed by: Weekend Investing

  • Strategy: 



  • Large Cap

  • 10 stock from NNF50 index universe  Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalance

  • The objective is to create sizeable alpha ,using the momentum logic


Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing


Listed Venture Capital, 2Y CAGR - 76.36%

  • Managed by: Lotusdew

  • Strategy: 



  • Small Cap

  • Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

  • Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

  • Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.


Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth


Teji Mandi Flagship; 1Y CAGR - 80.87%

  • Managed by: Teji Mandi

  • Strategy: 



  • Multi Cap

  • Portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

  • Focused stock picking: A portfolio of short term tactical bets combined with long term winners. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.


Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

To know more about smallcases in MoneyControl, click here - https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/smallcase

(This is a partnered post)
first published: Nov 12, 2021 08:33 am

