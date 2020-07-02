Top 7 resilient mid & small-cap picks for second half of 2020 by ICICIdirect

Finding opportunities in a volatile market will always be tough, but as the wisdom goes in the market, there are always opportunities in every adversity which exhibit bull moves even in a rough environment, ICICIdirect said in a report.

In the current uncertain scenario, when many stocks are at multi-year lows and finding opportunities is challenging, identifying such resilient stocks and riding them in a rough environment like this will be rewarding and exciting.

ICICIdirect, in its latest report, handpicked resilient Mid-caps and Small-caps where it can capture higher beta.

Why mid & small-caps?

The brokerage firm is of the view that the mid-cap and the small-cap segment is at the cusp of the next major bull market signalling their outperformance ahead. Investors should pick quality stocks in the segment, it said.

Stocks which are looking attractive are Balkrishna Industries, Trent, Natco Pharma, Deepak Nitrite, MCX, Rallis India and Bajaj Electricals.