Top 5 signs which suggest indecisiveness to persist in the short-term for markets

Shrikant S. Chouhan

Long Legged Doji formation on daily chart signals indecisiveness to persist in the short term.

Nifty has formed “Long Legged Doji” on the daily chart, which is clearly reflecting that the market is in indecisive mode. Economy-related issues have taken a breather:

1. 10-year yields trading below the psychological mark of 8.002. The rupee is strengthening despite an unusual recovery in Dollar Index3. PCR of the current series is at 0.78, which is an indication of oversold activity of the market4. India VIX at 19.78 at closing on Friday, which suggests bulls are on the back foot and bears are turning confident

5. Brent Crude trading at the crucial support of $80/bbl and a dip below $80/bbl would make it difficult to recover back sharply in the near term.

Sector-specific news flows is a cause of concern, which would help the bears in maintaining a grip on the market. However, our past observations suggest that, at the bottom of a fall, news flow begin to clear out, which helps the market in recovering back.

The current set-up of the market is indicating us that the markets have closed in between 10,500 and 10,140. It is a Long Legged Doji, which could invite a decisive move on either side on Monday, on the dismissal of 10,400 or 10,250.

While looking at the data point, we are of the view that the markets are consolidating, after witnessing a steep sell-off in the month of September and in the early part of October 2018.

Till the markets are not breaking 10140, it would remain volatile and in the coming week, any higher opening would lift indices to

10,540/10,550 on the back of short covering. A move below 10250, could take the index towards lower levels and retest 10140, 9950 or 9850 levels.

In brief, our biases is on the positive side and we expect Nifty to inch higher towards 10,550 levels. If Nifty fails to open higher and breaks 10,240, it would negate the possibility of moving higher.

Sector Specific:

Investors are shifting in defensives, specifically in Pharmaceuticals and FMCG. Due to currency strengthening, the technology sector is under profit booking mode. Banks and metal stocks should support Nifty if global cues remain stable.

Disclaimer: The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.