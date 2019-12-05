Top 5 reasons why Sensex fell after RBI leaves rates unchanged

Indian markets reversed gains on December 5 after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) in a surprise move left the rates unchanged.

The Sensex, which was trading above 41,000, slipped 200 points, while the Nifty pared gains to turn negative but found some support around 12,000 levels.

The MPC kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.15 percent against wide expectations of at least 25 bps rate cut.

The MPC also decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it was necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remained within the target.

These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth.

“A status quo on repo rates came as a surprise as consensus was for a 25 bps rate cut. However, RBI continues with its accommodative stance given its outlook for moderation in inflation below 4% by H1 FY21. The concerns on relatively higher inflation (4.7-5.1%) expected in the near-term has led to the pause in rate cuts," Arun Kumar, Head of Research at FundsIndia.com, told Moneycontrol.

"While the RBI has left space for future rate cuts, better monetary policy transmission, improvement in tight credit conditions and support from fiscal policy will remain the key for a sustainable recovery."

Five reasons for markets’ kneejerk reaction:

RBI shocker

Most experts on D-Street were expecting a rate cut from the RBI to support faltering growth, which slipped to over a six-year low of 4.5 percent in the September quarter.

More slowdown

The dismal figure made a case for a sixth consecutive rate cut this year, despite the going past RBI’s comfort level of 4 percent.

The real GDP growth for 2019-20 in the October policy was projected at 6.1-5.3 percent in Q2 FY 2020, and in the range of 6.6-7.2 percent for H2 FY 2020, with risks evenly balanced.

The GDP growth for Q2 FY2020 turned out to be significantly lower than projected, said the RBI. Various high-frequency indicators suggest that domestic and external demand conditions remain weak.

The measures initiated by the government are expected to revive sentiment and spur domestic demand. The real GDP growth for 2019-20 has been revised downwards from 6.1 percent in the October policy to 5 percent, and 4.9-5.5 percent in H2 FY20 and 5.9-6.3 percent for H1 FY21.

Rise in inflation

The RBI revised CPI inflation projection upwards to 5.1-4.7 percent for H2 FY20 and 4.0-3.8 percent for H1 FY21, with risks broadly balanced, the central bank said.

In the fourth bi-monthly resolution of October 2019, CPI inflation was projected at 3.4 percent for Q2 FY20, 3.5-3.7 percent for H2 FY 20 and 3.6 percent for Q1 FY21 with risks evenly balanced.

The actual inflation outcome for Q2 evolved broadly in line with projections–averaging 3.5 percent. The inflation print for October, however, was much higher than expected, the RBI said.

Budget to provide clarity

Inflation is rising in the near-term, but it is likely to moderate below target by Q2 FY21. It is, therefore, prudent to carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook, the central bank said.

The RBI said the Union Budget will provide better insight into measures to be undertaken by the government and their impact on growth.

"The RBI has finally thrown the ball back in government’s court to revive the economic engine, which has further deteriorated since the last meet. Transmission of interest rates have not happened yet which could be one of the reasons the RBI waited to cut rates and nudged the government and banks to make efforts at their end," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote, told Moneycontrol.

"Additionally, slightly higher inflationary tendencies might have also led to the pause in a rate-cut. But, this is a negative for the markets as a rate-cut was required to boost risk-taking appetite in the economy," he said.

Subdued global economy

Since the MPC’s meeting in October, global economic activity has remained subdued, though some signs of resilience are becoming visible.

Among the advanced economies (AEs), US’ GDP growth picked up in Q3 on strong private investment and personal consumption expenditure.

More recent data, however, indicates that factory activity contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November, while retail sales and industrial production declined in October.

Among emerging market economies, GDP growth in China decelerated further in Q3, reflecting weak industrial production and declining exports amid trade tensions with the US.