Top 5 PMSes that gave over 15% returns in August bought these 20 stocks; worth a look?

Indian market recorded positive returns in August and as many as 120 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) schemes managed to outperform the index in the same period, data from PMSBazaar.com showed.

As many as 127 PMS schemes across themes rallied more than 3 percent in August compared to 2.8 percent gain seen in the Nifty50. Out of 127 schemes, 24 gave double-digit returns in the same period.

PMSes cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The professional fee structure is also different from a regular mutual fund (MFs).

The schemes which recorded double-digit returns in August were largely from the small & midcap space. Negen Capital's Small Cap Emerging topped the list with a whopping 25.13 percent return during August.

Top 5 holdings of Negen Capital’s Smallcap Emerging Fund are Jindal Steel & Power, Future Enterprises, Greenpanel Industries, Max Healthcare and KPIT Technologies.

“We are predominantly value investors. But, lately, we are also paying a lot of attention to growth. A combination of value plus growth has been the reason for our stocks to do well,” Neil Bahal - Managing Director - Negen Capital told Moneycontrol.

“Recently, we have also developed a system which enables us to pin-point on sectors where there is a tailwind of earnings. Once you can identify a sector that is doing well, then the job becomes easier to identify the leaders in the space,” he said.