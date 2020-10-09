Top 5 famous scams in Indian stock markets’ history in last 3 decades

The Indian Stock Market has generated huge returns for investors over the last few decades. While success stories are aplenty, financial scams have been an integral part of the history of stock markets in India.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates the markets and creates bye-laws to build a transparent and safe ecosystem for investors.

However, scamster or fraudsters manage to find loopholes in the system and exploit it to their benefit and/or cause losses to regular investors. Here is a quick look at some famous scams in the history of Indian stock markets.

The Harshad Mehta Scam:

The Harshad Mehta scam is undeniably one of the biggest and most publicized scams in the Indian stock markets to date. Also known as the ‘Security Scam’ it was estimated at around Rs 3500 crores. Here is what he did:

● Between April 1991 and May 1992, Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, raised funds from banks and illegally invested the same in stocks listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).● As a result, the BSE Sensex rose from 1,194 points to around 4,500 points – a return of 274%● As the markets continued touching new highs, people started looking up to him as the ‘Big Bull’ and started buying stocks that he was investing in. Eventually, many retail investors had invested substantial amounts in stocks.● In August 1992, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported a shortfall in government securities. This led to an investigation and exposed the Rs 3,500-crore fraud committed by Harshad Mehta.● This exposure caused the markets to crash by around 72 percent and signaled the start of a two-year bear phase

● Harshad Mehta was sent to prison in 1992 and died in 2001 in prison due to a cardiac arrest.

Once the crisis had tided over, it was found that many shares held by Harshad Mehta were sold in the market on his behalf by getting them transferred to benami names.

This raised serious concerns about the interests of genuine investors. Hence, SEBI initiated the process of identifying investors through valid documents and exercising due caution while dealing with them.

Ketan Parekh Scam

Ketan Parekh, a Chartered Accountant, worked with Harshad Mehta in the 90s in his firm Growmore Investments. Also known as the heir to Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh used similar techniques as Mehta to rig stock prices. Here is what he did:● Ketan Parekh took money from banks and financial institutions and illegally invested them in stocks to boost their price● He took the Allahabad Stock Exchange and the Calcutta Stock Exchange by surprise● He invested in a set of ten stocks called the K-10 stocks. These were Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited, Himachal Futuristic Communication, Mukta Arts, Tips, Pritish Nandy Communications, GTL, Zee Telefilms, PentaMedia Graphics, Crest Communications, and Aftek Infosys.● Ketan Parekh used circular trading to inflate the stock prices.● Many companies paid Ketan Parekh to increase the price of their stocks too

● Eventually, these K-10 stocks were hit by bears causing them to crash and causing massive losses to retail investors

Ket Parekh’s fraud came to light in 2001 when the BSE Sensex lost 176 points and an investigation revealed his scam. Eventually, he sold off all his stocks causing a market crash.

Satyam Scam

In 2009, India saw the unfolding of its biggest corporate scam to date. The Chairman and other senior members of Satyam Computer Services Limited (SCSL) confessed to SEBI that the company’s accounts were manipulated to show an increase in sales and profits. He also confessed to making these manipulations from 2003 to 2008. The fraud was estimated to be around Rs 7000 crores.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) froze the company’s accounts and filed relevant charge sheets, the markets panicked and Satyam’s stocks hit rock bottom.

Eventually, the Chairman and several others were sent to prison and the company was taken over by the Mahindra Group and renamed Mahindra Satyam.

National Spot Exchange Limited Scam:

The National Spot Exchange Limited or NSEL was a commodity exchange allowing trade in agricultural and industrial commodities. Jignesh Shah was the promoter of the exchange.

Like a stock exchange, in commodity exchange, the buyer and seller don’t know each other too. Once the trade is executed, the commodity is delivered to the buyer.

Usually, commodities are kept in warehouses to avoid discrepancies. Also, to avoid any default by the buyer, the exchange ensures that the seller is paid. Here are some details about the scam:

● NSEL attracted several retail investors by twisting rules to make the investments sound attractive and offered fixed returns on paired contracts.● There were no commodities backing these contracts● The money that came in via the paired contracts stayed in the exchange and was used to carry out the scam● Some traders were also paid money to make them feel comfortable

At that time, the Forward Markets Commission or FMC realized this discrepancy and ordered the NSEL to stop any new orders. As the NSEL started paying its investors, soon it ran out of funds and started defaulting. The total amount of fraud was estimated at around Rs 5600 crores.

Nirav Modi Scam

The latest scam hitting the banking industry in India was the one done by Nirav Modi who defrauded India’s second-largest public sector bank of more than Rs 11300 crores. Here is what he did:

● Nirav Modi, a billionaire jeweler, acquired fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) from a PNB bank branch in Mumbai● He eventually used these LOUs to get overseas credit from Indian lenders● Parekh bypassed PNB’s banking system in a manner that the payment notes were raised to the overseas branches of other Indian banks using SWIFT – the international financial communication system

● In 2018, PNB informed SEBI and CBI regarding the detection of some unauthorized transactions and fraud in one of its branches to benefit a handful of account holders

When this information was released to the public, PNB’s shares were hit and the market turned bearish too. Unfortunately, before Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (Nirav Modi’s uncle and CMD of Gitanjali Gems) could be arrested, they fled the country and are yet to be brought to justice.

Summing Up

There have been many other scams in India. Almost all major scams impact the stock markets since they drive down investor sentiment. As SEBI and other regulatory bodies try their best to keep such scammers and fraudsters at bay, we hope that soon such scams become a thing of the past.

(Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww)

