Top 4 technical reasons why September might be challenging for bulls

There are few technical factors which suggest that we could be topping out, but patterns in monthly charts do not show much deal of exhaustion suggesting that the next leg of upside towards 13,000 would be sharper, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) After a blockbuster August series where Nifty climbed 4.5% to touch levels above 11700 levels. How is the index looking on weekly and monthly charts?

A) With the psychological mark of 12,000 fast approaching, it is natural to doubt if August’s stellar gains will continue or not. Last three days’ down close may be treated as signs of distribution, which usually happens on the approach of critical peaks.

So far, key levels in the daily chart remain intact, and to that end, we are betting on a broadening ‘Wedge’ pattern formed in hourly charts to propel Nifty to 11,800 in early September.

However, beyond this early positivity, the following pointers suggest a slightly difficult time for investors in the month of September:

a) Recent history says that September is a turbulent period. Look at the performance of Nifty during the September months of the last five years (-) 2.58% in 2017, (-) 2.78% in 2016, (-) 4.88% in 2015, (-) 1.89% in 2014, (-) 3.03% in 2013.

b) Directional moving indicators of Nifty have eased off, hinting at a loss of strength in the trend. This hints at either a consolidation period without much gains or a pullback.

c) Weekly charts of Nifty shows that momentum indicators like MACD and ROC are near resistance.

d) August Nifty rollovers were reasonably good, they were lesser than July expiry, which suggests that traders were not as optimistic about the uptrend by the end of August as they were by the end of July.

But, if one can remain unscathed during such turbulence, monthly charts promise better times. Patterns in monthly charts do not show much deal of exhaustion suggesting that the next leg of upside towards 13,000 would be sharper.

Q) What does F&O data for September series suggesting about the trend?

The Open Interest (OI) picture of Nifty options shows at this point, though a bit premature, that there is selling in the ATM or AT The Money calls, and unwinding from the 10,500 strikes.

If this was a raging bull market the 12,000 strikes which should ideally have been very active is fetching a modest premium of 35. This, for an OTM (Out-of-money) strike, is reasonable but is underwhelming for a level as significant as 12,000 given the present context.

It is too early to read this as a bearish construct but leaves us no clear hints about bullishness.

Q) What are your views on rupee which touched a fresh low of Rs 71/USD? Should D-Street be worried?

A) Rupee’s breach beyond 70 is not a surprise. The causative factors like the deficit, growth concerns, oil, FII outflows, etc. have been much commented on in the last few months.

While the rupee took 8 months since the start of this year to depreciate from 64 to 71, the depreciation of 2013 from 53 to 68.8 happened in just 5 months.

The ongoing depreciation has the room till 73, but the journey till there is less likely to be steep, as ongoing trade war tensions and a higher likelihood of only a gradual US rate hike will ensure that we may not have any runaway rally in US dollar or weakness in rupee.

This suggests stocks’ dips on account of weak rupee will be an investment opportunity. But, only as long as oil doesn’t push above 80.

Q) Top five 3-5 stock trading strategies for September series?

A) Here is a list of top 3-5 stock ideas which could give

Century Textiles : Buy| CMP: Rs 977.65| Target: Rs 1050| Stop Loss: Rs 930| Return 7.4%

The steep fall since January 2018 has been slowing from May onwards, and a rounding bottom pattern is in formation. Successful penetration of neckline adds conviction, and should ideally see a vertical rise from here on unless the stock gets pull down below Rs 950.

L&T Finance Holdings: Buy| CMP: Rs 181.60| Target: Rs 200| Stop Loss: Rs 173| Return 10%

The stock recently made a few unsuccessful forays above the horizontal resistance level of 185. The presence of several consolidation patterns encourages us to see more upsides, and we believe that once a 185 is conquered successfully, moves above 200 could be expected.

MACD and RSI are showing signs of exhaustion, which calls for entry to be made on dips rather than chasing prices higher.

Deepak Nitrite : Buy| CMP: Rs 261.10| Target: Rs 280| Stop Loss: Rs 250| Return 7%

The pullback from August peaks has now retraced 50%. Horizontal support of 253 is also close by, hinting at a swing higher. MACD and RSI in the hourly charts are showing oversold signs reversal.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.