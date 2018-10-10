Top 4 factors to watch out for when TCS announces Q2 earnings tomorrow

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest software services exporter, is set to kick off July-September quarter earnings season on October 11. Almost all analysts on the Street have already predicted that the rupee tailwind is likely to play a big role in earnings of IT companies.

Experts suggest that the effect of currency depreciation is likely to be seen for couple of quarters, and that the stock prices seem to have priced in this momentum.

"Frontline IT companies have already played out their role in terms of stocks performance," Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital said. He believes they will report good numbers for a couple of quarters on strong tailwind of the rupee.

If we look at last one year's stock performances, top three positions have been occupied by IT stocks. TCS has been the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks as the stock shot up 70 percent in last one year followed by Infosys (up 59 percent) and Tech Mahindra (52 percent).

"Improving deal wins, higher share of digital segment and reducing pressure on legacy business are expected to be key drivers of growth in the quarter, coupled with Q2 being a seasonally strong quarter," ICICI Securities said.

TCS continues to be the preferred pick among IT pack for all brokerage houses.

Here are top five factors to watch out for:

Revenue

Q2 is seasonally stronger quarter for IT companies due to new deal ramp-ups after the finalisation of client budgets in Q1FY19. Most analysts expect TCS to lead the sector with revenue growth in the range of 3.5-4.5 percent, sequentially.

"We have built in a 3.8 percent QoQ constant currency (CC) revenue growth with 150 bps QoQ cross-currency headwinds leading to a 2.3 percent growth in USD terms. Reported growth to be superior by 330 bps on sharp INR depreciation during the quarter," Emkay Research said.

It expects a ramp-up in large deal wins and sustained traction in Digital business. In rupee terms, revenue growth could be 5.5 percent QoQ, Emkay's report said, while ICICI Securities expects it at 6.6 percent owing to 4.6 percent QoQ rupee depreciation against US dollar.

Antique Stock Broking expects TCS to post sequential revenue growth of 4.4 percent in CC terms and Phillip Capital sees strong CC revenue growth of +4.2 percent QoQ (+4.1 percent growth in Q1) and negative cross-currency impact of 100bps – resulting in reported revenue growth of +3.2 percent.

Profit

Strong revenue growth and operational performance both are expected to boost profitability of the company.

ICICI Securities expects profit to grow 7.7 percent sequentially to Rs 7,905.4 crore, while Emkay sees profit growth at 8.6 percent QoQ. Sharekhan expects bottomline growth of around 8.8 percent QoQ.

Operational Performance

Brokerage houses largely expect strong margin performance due to rupee depreciation and no wage hike in September quarter.

ICICI Securities as well as Phillip Capital feels EBIT margins could expand 150 bps QoQ to 26.5 percent on account of operational efficiency, rupee depreciation benefit and absence of wage hike, while Emkay sees 140 bps increase QoQ and Sharekhan sees a 120 bps rise.

Commentary

Commentary on following factors would be closely watched:

> Growth momentum in BFSI and retail

> Deal total contract value

> Commentary on client budgets

> OPM levers going forward, if any

> Diligenta

> Digital

> Any threat to UK (which contributed 16 percent to total revenues in Q1FY19) demand from Brexit planned for 2019

> Any impact due to trade-related tensions