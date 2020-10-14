Top 30 stocks that mutual funds bought and sold in September; do you own any?

Mutual funds were net sellers in equities in September, in continuation to selling done in the previous three months. In October, so far, also they have continued to sell equities.

In September, outflow was at Rs 2,595.70 crore as compared to Rs 9,339.02 crore in August, Rs 7,231.99 crore in July and Rs 3,689.67 crore in June, as per the Sebi data.

According to AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data, equity funds witnessed outflows for the third consecutive month in September at Rs 734 crore. In August the same was at Rs 4,000 crore seen and Rs 2,480 crore in July. The outflow trend seems to be receding, ICICI Direct said.

Among specific categories within equity schemes, multi-cap scheme witnessed the highest outflow of Rs 1,143 crore, followed by large-cap funds at Rs 576 crore.

The rally seen in equity market in past few months and change in Sebi rules for multi-cap funds could be the reasons behind the outflow, experts feel.

Sebi, on September 11, had issued a circular which mandated multi-cap funds to allocate at least 25 percent of their portfolios to each of large-, mid- and smallcaps by February 2021.

In September, the highest buying by asset management companies was seen in Adani Green Energy, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Consumer Products, Bosch and Tech Mahindra, whereas Bharti Infratel, HDFC AMC, Punjab National Bank, SBI Cards And Payment Services and MRF witnessed highest selling, ICICI Direct said.

Piramal Enterprises, Bosch and Wipro remained in the top 10 buying list of MFs in September as well as August.

Among midcaps, Zydus Wellness, Mindtree, Tata Communications, L&T Technology Services and IIFL Wealth Management saw highest selling by MFs in September, whereas the highest selling was seen in Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy, Shriram Transport Finance Company, BHEL and Jubilant Life Sciences, ICICI Direct said.

Shriram Transport Finance Company was in the top 10 buying list of MFs in August, while Syngene International and Vodafone Idea remained in the top 10 selling list in August too.

In the smallcap space, the highest buying by AUMs was seen in Shilpa Medicare, Essel Propack, Valiant Organics, GMM Pfaudler and BSE Limited, whereas Future Lifestyle Fashions, Aarti Drugs, Mahindra CIE Automotive, IndiaMART InterMESH and Laurus Labs witnessed highest selling.

Aarti Drugs was also in the top 10 selling list in August, while GMM Pfaudler was at the 8th spot in selling list in August.

Meanwhile, the SIP inflows remained strong in September at Rs 7,788 crore, compared to Rs 7,792 crore in August. In fact, it has been strong despite past months outflow in MFs.

"Regular investing through SIP route has remained robust. This is demonstrated by the healthy growth in number of SIP folios as well as by the monthly flows which seems to have stabilized," G Pradeepkumar CEO at Union AMC told Moneycontrol.

"It appears interest in equity mutual fund schemes is seeing a good revival. Mobilisation into open ended equity schemes in September has been the highest in the current financial year. The number of folios in the industry as a whole and specifically in equity funds has also gone up significantly," he said.

Akhil Chaturvedi-Associate Director and Head of Sales and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company also feels it is encouraging to see the equity numbers improving in September as compared to August.

"Better sales numbers in equity MF could also be a function of markets recovering back to Pre-COVID Levels, early signs of an impending economic recovery thus leading to increase in investors’ appetite for equities," he said.

Overall, net AUM of the mutual fund industry fell to Rs 26.85 lakh crore in September from Rs 27.49 lakh crore a month ago.