Top 30 large, mid & smallcap stocks fund managers bought, sold in September

The mutual fund industry saw a drop in total Assets Under Management (AUM) in September but the trend in systematic investment plan (SIP) remained strong, which is a comforting sign.

The category wise AUM decreased by 3.8 percent (Rs 96,807 crore) to Rs 24.51 lakh crore in September 2019 on a year-on-year basis but it increased by more than 1 percent sequentially.

Balanced, Liquid & Income schemes witnessed net outflow, while inflows into equity funds declined sharply during September to Rs 6,600 crore from Rs 9,150 crore in August. However, SIP inflows remained strong at Rs 8,262 crore.

Flows into equity funds slowed down in September, suggesting a possibility of a reversal in the trend if markets continue to underperform, but analysts are not worried.

“Taking an aggregate view of the mutual fund industry is not appropriate, given the fact that around 35 percent of the AUM is into equities on an AUM size of Rs. 25.47 lakh crore base,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“Liquid and debt funds are witnessing turbulent times because the economy is ailing under some sort of liquidity crisis. It is, therefore, natural to expect continued pressure on debt and liquid schemes in the medium term,” he said.

Mehta added that equity scheme flows (SIP) were constant at around Rs 8,200 crore a month, indicating retail investors’ confidence in the equity market.

A list of top 30 stocks, from ICICI Securities, that fund managers bought and sold in September:

Largecap:

Among largecaps, ICICI Lombard, Zee Entertainment, HDFC AMC, DLF, and SBI Life Insurance witnessed the highest buying in September.

Stocks that fund managers sold include Hindustan Zinc, Piramal Enterprises, NMDC, and Maruti Suzuki.

Midcap:

In midcaps, stocks like 3M India, Aarti Industries, ABB, Abbott, and ACC witnessed buying in September.

Midcap stocks that saw selling by AMCs were Tata Power, Edelweiss Financial Services, Shriram Transport, Bank of India and NBCC.

Smallcap:

In smallcaps, stocks like Wheels India, Lemon Tree, Avanti Feeds, Gabriel India and eClerrx Services witnessed the highest buying .

Stocks that saw selling by AMCs were BSE, Ujjivan, Indian Energy Exchange, Ircon International, and MCX.

Note: The above report is for information only and not buy or sell ideas.