you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 28, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Morgan Stanley upgraded Singapore to overweight, upgraded Peru to Equal Weight and reduced Overweight on India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Morgan Stanley reviewed country allocation following sharp cuts seen in global equity markets including India in the last month. The global investment bank upgraded Singapore to overweight, upgraded Peru to Equal Weight and reduced Overweight on India.

Indian market might have corrected by good 6 percent from its record highs but global investment bank preferred to throw in caution, after disappointing earnings season and slowing revisions breadth.

This stance by Morgan Stanley largely reflects some disappointment in earnings. In India Equity Strategy Alpha Almanac: Wobbling on a Tightrope, Ridham Desai highlighted the impact of

1) Higher oil prices,
2) The election calendar and

3) Prospect of a higher deficit as obstacles for the market index.

Quantitatively, India ranks well on a fundamental basis (strategist and stock analyst views), but valuations are not particularly cheap (especially on a P/E basis), and earnings estimate revisions, while near record highs for India, are now lower relative to regional peers, said the report.

A common strategy in a market sell-off situation has been to shelter in assets that have historically had a low beta compared to the index. Morgan Stanley finds that many of the ASEAN countries tend to have a lower beta of 0.79 to 0.60, possibly owing to the ownership structure of these markets.

It's not surprising that countries with large resources exposures such as Brazil, Russia, and South Africa have higher beta. India has a beta of 0.73.

On a market cap weighted basis, Morgan Stanley finds that the countries most leveraged to a value rotation include Singapore, Australia, Turkey, and Malaysia, while Indonesia, India, China, and South Africa have the largest bias towards Growth.

If we remove the influence of a small number of very large stocks and so on an equally weighted basis, we find that India has the largest tilt to growth, while Russia has the largest tilt to value, said the note.

