Top 3 key elements to look out for while deciding to subscribe to an IPO  

There is renewed interest in the IPOs, not just among traders but also from a large number of Indian households as most try to bite into the hottest flavour of the season.

But, while most understand the process in detail, some are left uninitiated. This piece is dedicated to the fence-sitters who are yet to make any sense of what IPOs are all about.

The process of an IPO is to take a company from being privately-held to public company status. The process allows retail investors, HNI investors, and institutions to invest in shares of the company and benefit from the ownership as the value of the company increases.

Also read: Explained | The journey of an IPO—from naming merchant bankers to listing on bourses

What is an IPO?

IPO is an acronym for Initial Public Offering. As the term literally spells out, it is an initial offering of a company’s, made by a corporate, to the public at large.

The value of a company is divided into multiple small units known as shares. These shares are owned by investors; initially a small set of investors which includes founders of the company.

In an IPO, the company decides to offer a certain percentage of its shares to the general public at large. This is done to raise more capital for the firm or offer an exit to existing shareholders.

Top five terminologies critical to understand a public offer better:

1. Abridged Prospectus: Every IPO comes along with a prospectus document that has all details pertaining to the IPO. The abridged prospectus, as it literally suggests, is a concise version of the full prospectus that contains the key features. This is much easier to consume version of the otherwise lengthy prospectus.

Also read: All About The IPO Allotment Process For Retail Investors

2. Price Band: The price band is the price range within which a subscriber to the IPO can bid for subscription to the IPO. For instance, if the price band is decided as INR 500 to INR 510, one can not bid under INR 500 or over INR 510 for the shares on offer

3. Lot Size: This is the minimum number of shares one can bid for, for anyone intending to bid for more, it should be for a quantity in multiples of the minimum lot size.

4. Under/oversubscription: If the aggregate number of shares investors bid for in an IPO exceeds the total number of shares on offer, the IPO is said to be oversubscribed and if it is lesser, undersubscribed.