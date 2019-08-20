Top 30 stocks that fund managers bought & sold in July; do you own any?

Mutual funds net bought Rs 14,846.75 crore worth of shares last month. Their inflows into equity funds also improved to Rs 8,113 crore in July, rising nearly 6 percent from Rs 7,663 crore in June, ICICI direct said.

SIP inflows also remained strong and came at an all-time high of Rs 8,113 crore.

This was despite the equity market plunged the most in the last 17 years in July. Domestic institutional investment at Rs 20,395 crore was the highest in a month since October 2018.

Among largecaps, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, GAIL, ONGC and IOC were the top five buys by fund managers in July 2019, ICICI direct said.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, L&T Finance Holdings, HDFC AMC and Piramal Enterprises were the most sold large-cap stocks in July, it added.

Table: The below list is for reference and not specifically buy or sell ideas.

GAIL India and Godrej Consumer Products were among the top buys in June as well. Similarly, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL and Piramal Enterprises were among the top sold stocks by mutual funds in June.

Among midcaps, mutual fund managers bought Oil India, SJVN, NBCC, Godrej Properties and NLC India in July while Mindtree, Jubilant Life Sciences, Shriram Transport Finance, REC and Escorts were among the most sold stocks.

Oil India, which was in the top 10 sell list in June, has moved to the top 10 buy list in July.

Dish TV, Reliance Nippon Life and Godrej Properties that remained in top 10 buy list were also featured in the list in June. Similarly, MFs continued selling GMR Infrastructure, Quess Corp and Graphite India in July.

Among smallcaps, ICICI direct said Tata Sponge Iron, Can Fin Homes, Birlasoft, Tejas Networks and CreditAccess Grameen saw peak interest from mutual fund managers.

On the other hand, managers shed their stakes in Intellect Design Arena, Minda Corporation, Wonderla Holidays, Indian Energy Exchange and Aavas Financiers, ICICIdirect added.