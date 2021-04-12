Top 13 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 77 points loss.

The BSE Sensex was down 154.89 points to close at 49,591.32 on April 9 while the Nifty50 fell 38.90 points to 14,834.90.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,774.17, followed by 14,713.53. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,906.97 and 14,979.13.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.03 points, or 0.89%, to 33,800.6, the S&P 500 gained 31.63 points, or 0.77%, to 4,128.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.88 points, or 0.51%, to 13,900.19.

Asian Markets

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors wait to see if U.S. earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05% in slow early trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged up 0.1%, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 77 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,795 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Fitch Solutions sees RBI holding interest rates through FY22

Fitch Solutions sees RBI keeping benchmark interest rates unchanged during the fiscal to March 2022 following its decision to buy Rs 1 lakh crore of government bonds.

"We had initially expected another policy rate cut to arrest the rise in government bond yields since the Union Budget announcement in February."

"However, having an explicit bond purchase guidance from the RBI following the announcement of the G-SAP will also achieve a similar effect, if not even be more effective than a rate cut on capping the increase in bond yields," it said in a note.

Bitcoin price surge above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

Bitcoin rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit $61,222.22 on Saturday, its highest in nearly a month. It was slightly lower at $59,907 at 0500 GMT on Sunday.

Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange, just after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law.

US economy at an 'inflection point': Fed's Powell

The US economy is at an “inflection point” with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but also risks if a hasty reopening leads to a continued increase in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

“There really are risks out there. And the principal one just is that we will reopen too quickly, people will too quickly return to their old practices, and we’ll see another spike in cases,” Powell said in the interview.

Government may hike FDI limit in pension sector to 74 percent; Bill likely in monsoon session

The government may hike foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the pension sector to 74 percent and a Bill in this regard is expected to come in the next Parliament session, according to sources.

Amendment to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, 2013 seeking to raise FDI limit in the pension sector may come in the monsoon session or winter session depending on various approvals, sources said. Currently, the FDI in the pension fund is capped at 49 percent.

India's forex reserves drop by $2.415 billion to $576.869 billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.415 billion to stand at $576.869 billion in the week ended April 2, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended March 26, the reserves had decreased by $2.986 billion to $579.285 billion. The forex kitty had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

Inflow into gold ETFs climbs over 4-fold to Rs 6,900 crore in FY21

Heightened risk and uncertainty sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic elicited investors to rush to gold as safe haven as they infused over Rs 6,900 crore in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020-21, more than four times from the preceding fiscal.

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 800 crore via IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Friday.

As per DRHP, the company proposes to raise up to Rs 800 crore through IPO. Out of the total IPO size, it plans to raise Rs 250 crore through fresh issue of equity shares and Rs 550 crore through offer for sale.

Results on April 12

Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance and Lloyds Metals and Energy will announce their quarterly earnings on April 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 653.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 271.26 crore in the Indian equity market on April 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for April 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies