Top 12 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the index in India.

Indian market closed with gains of about 2 percent for the week ended April 30, but closed flat with a slight negative bias for the month. The S&P BSE Sensex failed to hold on to 50,000 while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 15000 in the week gone by.

Experts feel that the trend still remains intact and as long as Nifty50 holds above 14,300 levels there is a good chance of markets retesting record highs in the May series.

Sectorally, buying was seen in metals that rose over 10 percent in the week gone by, followed by energy as well as banking stocks.

Banking and metal stocks led the weekly rally backed by a strong earnings outlook. However, banking indices gave away its weekly gain owing to heavy selloffs towards the end of the week.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms that could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets:

Wall Street ended lower on Friday, with Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and other tech-related companies weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports, said a Reuters report.