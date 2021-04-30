Top 12 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open weak as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the index in India.

Profit booking on the April series expiry day led to S&P BSE Sensex closing below 50,000 while the Nifty50 witnessed selling pressure above 15,000.

Sectorally, the buying was seen in metals, energy, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks while profit booking was seen in auto, telecom, consumer discretionary, and capital goods.

India VIX moved up by 2.67 percent from 22.70 to 23.30 levels. India VIX remained between 18.23 and 23.62 zones. Lower volatility suggests that decline could be bought in the market.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms that could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71% to end at 34,059.42 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64% to 4,210.02.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 81 points or 0.54 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,850 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

MFIs raise alarm on COVID second wave

Sa-Dhan, a prominent industry body of microfinance institutions (MFIs), has written a letter to Union Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman seeking urgent liquidity support using the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liquidity windows and by way of a partial credit guarantee support from the Government.