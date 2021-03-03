Top 12 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.

The BSE Sensex closed above the psychological mark of 50,000, rising 447.05 points to 50,296.89 on March 2. Nifty jumped 157.60 points, or 1.07 percent, to 14,919.10.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,800.23, followed by 14,681.37. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,998.53 and 15,077.97.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the US Congress to approve another stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46% to end at 31,390.47 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.81% to 3,870.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.69% to 13,358.79.

Asian Markets

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year, and focused instead on optimism that more imminent U.S. stimulus will energise the global economic recovery.

SGX Nifty

Australian shares gained 0.45% in early trade while E-mini S&P futures were up 0.2%.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,999 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Spectrum auction ends with bids worth Rs 77,815 crore, Jio becomes biggest buyer

The 4G telecom spectrum auction 2021 ended on March 2 with the government receiving bids worth Rs 77,814.80 crore. Bids worth Rs 668. 20 crore were made on the second day of the auction, which saw bids worth Rs 77,146 crore on the first day.

Reliance Jio emerged as the biggest buyer by acquiring a total of 488.35 MHz of spectrum for Rs 57,122.65 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel with 355.45 MHz at Rs 18,698.75 crore, and Vodafone Idea with 11.80 MHz for Rs 1,993.40 crore, Telecom Secretary Anshul Prakash said. The secretary said out of 2308.80 MHz of spectrum put for auction, the government has received bids for 855.60 MHz.

The 2300 MHz band turned out to be the most sought after with 89.29 percent spectrum being sold. Of 560 MHz spectrum put for auction under the 2300 MHz band, 500 MHz found takers, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

NSE, SIDBI sign MoU to explore feasibility of debt capital platform for MSMEs

For co-operation in various initiatives linked to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a memorandum of understanding was inked between the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on February 28. As per the MoU, both the entities would explore the feasibility of debt capital platform for the MSMEs, the NSE said in an official press release.

SIDBI Deputy Managing Director Satya Venkata Rao, while welcoming the pact, said various institutions across the country are required to "co-ordinate and co-operate" with each other for the benefit of MSME sector.

Railways registers higher cumulative freight loading until February 28 than last year

The Railways' freight loading this financial year till February 28 has surpassed last year's figures for the same period, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the ministry said on Monday. As on February 28, Indian Railways' cumulative freight loading was 1,102.17 million tonnes for this financial year, which is higher than 1,102.1 million tonnes recorded for the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement. Freight loading crossed 5 million tonnes on February 28, the ministry added.

"On a month to month basis, up to February 28, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 112.25 million tonnes, which is almost 10 per cent higher compared to loading up to February 28 of last year (102.21 million tonnes).

Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan gets Sebi nod for Rs 760-crore IPO

Speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float its IPO (Initial Public Offer). The Rs 760-crore public issue will be a complete fresh issue of equity shares. The company is going to utilise issue proceeds for debt repayment of Rs 556.19 crore and general corporate purposes.

The company had filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi on December 22 last year. The company, in consultation with the book running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 100 crore prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, then there would be a reduction in the issue size.

Oil falls to two-week lows as OPEC+ seen easing supply curbs

Oil prices fell to their lowest in two weeks on Tuesday on expectations OPEC+ producers will ease supply curbs at their meeting later this week as economies start to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Brent futures fell 99 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $62.70 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 89 cents, or 1.5%, to $59.75.

Japan's service sector shrinks for 13th month as emergency weighs - PMI

Japan’s services sector extended declines in February for a 13th straight month, as business activity was hit by curbs put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to weak demand.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at a seasonally adjusted 46.3, staying below the 50 level that separates contraction from expansion for the 13th month.

Exports drop 0.25% in February after rising for two months, preliminary data show

India’s merchandise exports slipped back into the contractionary zone in February, declining by 0.25 percent, after registering a rise over the previous two months. Released on March 2, the preliminary figures for February have lent more credence to the fears of economists and exporters that consistent growth in the sector remains a long way off.

After rising by 6.16 percent in January and 0.14 percent in December, export earnings declined in February as trade in major foreign exchange earners such as petroleum, gems & jewellery and engineering goods continued to take a hit. Outbound trade stood at $27.7 billion, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The data shows cumulative exports in the first five eleven of the financial year fell 12.32 per cent to $255 billion, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,223.16 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 854.04 crore in the Indian equity market on March 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

1 stock under F&O ban on NSE

SAIL is under the F&O ban for March 3. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies