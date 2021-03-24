Top 12 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 44 points loss.

The BSE Sensex reclaimed the 50,000-mark, up 280.15 points to settle at 50,051.44 on March 23 while the Nifty50 was up 78.40 points at 14,814.80. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,721.67, followed by 14,628.53. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,893.27 and 14,971.73.

US Markets

US stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.94%, to 32,423.15 and the S&P 500 lost 30.07 points, or 0.76%, to 3,910.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 149.85 points, or 1.12%, to 13,227.70.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors’ risk appetite.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2%. In Japan, Nikkei futures were 0.6% lower. Australian futures traded either side of unchanged.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 44 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,780 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day’s plunge, but gains were capped as pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a build in U.S. crude stocks curbed risk appetite and raised oversupply fears.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.06 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $57.95 a barrel.

Japan's factory activity picks up in March on growing output, orders - flash PMI

An expansion of Japan’s factory activity gathered pace in March, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, helped by the prospect of a global economic recovery as an increasing number of countries roll out COVID-19 vaccines.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.0 in March from a final 51.4 in February.

Finance Bill makes future IIFCL-NBFID merger exempt from capital gains tax

In case of a merger between the proposed National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID) and the existing India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), there will be no capital gains tax levied on the transaction, as per one of the amendments to the 2021 Finance Bill, Moneycontrol has learnt.

Though any decision on a possible merger will be taken by the boards of IIFCL and yet-to-be-formed NBFID, this indicates that the central government would be keen on such an amalgamation.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on March 23, providing legal backing to the Union Budget 2021-22, and giving effect to tax proposals in it. It will now go to Rajya Sabha, but being a 'money bill' does not necessarily need the Upper House's consent.

India's merchandise and services exports may dip by 10% in FY21 : Commerce Minister

Both services and merchandise exports have recovered by a large margin after the Covid-19 pandemic and the country may end FY21 with a 10 percent fall in both categories, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on March 23.

Speaking at the India Services Conclave 2021 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal said the statistics show the steady pace of industrial recovery given the ramifications of the pandemic even now across the world.

This would also serve to show the world that India is a trusted partner ready to face adverse challenges and turn them into opportunities, he added.

Banks' NPAs declined to Rs 5.70 lakh crore at December-end: Anurag Thakur

Non-performing assets of banks declined to Rs 5.70 lakh crore in December 2020 and the recovered amount stood at Rs 2.74 lakh crore following a slew of measures taken by the government, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"There has been a reduction in gross NPAs. The NPAs – which stood at Rs 8.96 lakh crore in 2018 – have reduced to Rs 5.70 lakh crore in December 2020. Recovery of Rs 2.74 lakh crore was also made,” Thakur said while replying to a supplementary question in the Upper House.

India files appeal against Cairn arbitration award

India is believed to have challenged in a court in The Hague an arbitration tribunal verdict that overturned its demand for Rs 10,247 crore in back taxes from Cairn Energy Plc -- the second time in three months that it has refused to accept an international award against retrospective tax.

The appeal was filed on Monday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The Finance Ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to an e-mail sent for comments.

The appeal against a three-member tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague invalidating India's Rs 10,247 crore tax claim on Cairn Energy and ordering the government to return the value of shares it had sold, dividends seized and tax refunds withheld, comes weeks before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India.

Anupam Rasayan to debut on bourses today

The listing of Anupam Rasayan India shares may take a hit due to the current market volatility, which is led by rising US bond yield and increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, experts say. The shares of Anupam Rasayan are expected to list on the bourses on March 24. The specialty chemicals company raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue, which was completely a fresh issue. The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for repaying debt.

The issue was subscribed 44.06 times during March 12-16, 2021 period with major support from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors, who put in bids 65.74 times and 97.42 times, respectively, more than the reserved portion.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 108.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 529.69 crore in the Indian equity market on March 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Vodafone Idea and SAIL are under the F&O ban for March 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

