Top 12 things to know before the market opens

The BSE Sensex gained 254.03 points to close at 51,279.51 on March 10 while the Nifty50 rose 76.40 points to 15,174.80 and formed a small bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,110.9, followed by 15,047. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,228.6 and 15,282.4.

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow indices hit all-time highs on March 11 as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims reinforced expectations of a labour market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.58%, to 32,485.59, the S&P 500 gained 40.53 points, or 1.04%, to 3,939.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 329.84 points, or 2.52%, to 13,398.67.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks set for a strong start on March 12, following firm overnight leads from Wall Street and Europe as a further retreat in bond yields eased concerns about rampant inflation, restoring appetite for battered tech stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.62% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.55%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.99%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.55% in early trading.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India against March 10 close of 15,209. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,406 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. Though the job market has been slowly strengthening, many businesses remain under pressure, and 9.6 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that flattened the economy 12 months ago.

Sebi issues framework for MF investments in debt instruments with special features

Putting in place restrictions on the exposure of mutual funds to debt instruments with special features, regulator Sebi on Wednesday said that a mutual fund under all its schemes will not be permitted to own more than 10 per cent of such instruments issued by a single issuer. Presently, there are no specified investment limits for such instruments.

Mutual funds invest in certain debt instruments with special features — subordination or convertible to equity upon trigger of a pre-specified event for loss absorption. Also, additional Tier I bonds and Tier 2 bonds issued under Basel III framework may come under debt instruments having special features.

Kalyan Jewellers India IPO to open for bidding on March 16, price band fixed at Rs 86-87

Indian jewellery major Kalyan Jewellers India on March 11 fixed the price band at Rs 86-87 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The public issue will open for bidding from March 16-18. The anchor book, if any, will open for subscription for a day on March 15.

The company plans to raise Rs 1,175 crore through the offer which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore. The offer for sale consists of a sale of Rs 125 crore worth of shares by promoter TS Kalyanaraman and Rs 250 crore by investor Highdell Investment.

Warren Buffett joins $100 billion club as his stock soars

Investor Warren Buffett’s fortune surged above $100 billion Wednesday when shares of his company hit a record high at over $400,000 apiece.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares climbed to $407,750 Wednesday before giving up some ground to close the day at $398,840. The Class B shares of the Omaha, Nebraska, based conglomerate were selling for a much more affordable price of $263.99.

RBI to conduct OMO for sale and purchase of govt securities for Rs 10,000 crore each

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 10 announced it will purchase and sell Government of India dated securities for Rs 10,000 crore each via an open market operation (OMO) on March 18.

"The Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities under open market operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on March 18, 2021," the central bank said.

Anupam Rasayan raises Rs 225 cr from anchor investors, ahead of IPO

Speciality chemical company Anupam Rasayan on March 10 raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 12. It has been decided to allocate 40,48,647 shares to 15 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share, which is the upper band of the initial public offer. At this price, the company has mopped-up Rs 225 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

The anchor book saw participation from multiple pools of capital, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and alternative investment funds. Also, the book saw participation from investors across the globe, including India, Asia, the UK and the US.

RBI takes IDBI Bank out of PCA framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said IDBI Bank will be taken out of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework following improvement in its overall performance. This follows a review of IDBI Bank Limited, by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on February 18, 2021, the RBI said.

“It was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio,” the RBI said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 15.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net acquired shares worth Rs 447.67 crore in the Indian equity market on March 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for March 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.